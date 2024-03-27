Age won't determine when I retire, says Lionel Messi

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Age won't determine when I retire, says Lionel Messi
Age won't determine when I retire, says Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi lifts the World Cup for Argentina back in 2022
Lionel Messi lifts the World Cup for Argentina back in 2022
Reuters
Lionel Messi (36) will not consider his age as a deciding factor in his retirement plans, the Argentine forward said, adding that he has no clear idea of what he will do when that time comes.

Messi, who played for 17 years at Barcelona before signing for Paris St Germain in 2021 and Inter Miami last year, will turn 37 in under three months but knows for sure that his age will not determine when it is time to hang up his boots.

"I know that the moment I feel that I am no longer performing, that I am no longer enjoying it or helping my teammates (I will retire)," Messi told the Big Time podcast in an interview published on Wednesday.

"I am very self-critical. I know when I am doing well, when I am not, when I play well and when I play poorly. When I feel it's time to take that step, I will do it without thinking about age.

"If I feel good, I will try to continue competing because it's what I like and what I know how to do."

Asked whether he had started to think about what he does next, the record eight-times Ballon D'Or winner had no straight answer.

"I haven't thought about it yet. For now, I try to enjoy each day, each moment, without thinking about the future. I don't have anything clear yet," Messi said.

"I hope to keep playing for a while longer, because that's what I enjoy. When the time comes, I will surely find the path to what fulfils me and what I like, and a new role."

Messi missed Argentina's friendlies against El Salvador and Costa Rica in the United States this month due to a hamstring injury.

Mentions
FootballMessi LionelArgentinaCosta RicaEl SalvadorPSGBarcelonaInter Miami
Related Articles
Napkin that Messi's first Barca contract was written on goes up for auction
Argentina switch friendlies to US after China cancels matches amid Lionel Messi fallout
Lionel Messi again in spotlight ahead of first full MLS season
Show more
Football
Lyon power past Benfica to reach Women's Champions League semis
Maurizio Sarri's gradual demise at Lazio left a fanbase divided more than ever
Derby Week: Lille and Lens - the two cities who battle for the north of France
Former England women's football captain Houghton set to retire
Spurs forward Richarlison battled depression after Brazil World Cup exit
Updated
Xabi Alonso 'has better options' than Liverpool, according to Lothar Matthaus
Prosecutor seeks two-and-a-half-year jail term for Luis Rubiales over kiss
Updated
Wes Brown gives backing to Ten Hag and says Evans deserving of new Man Utd deal
Finidi George needs time to succeed as Nigeria coach, says ex-Real Madrid star Adepoju
Most Read
Novak Djokovic ends successful partnership with coach Goran Ivanisevic
Euro 2024 roundup: Ukraine and Poland join Georgia in securing spots at European Championships
Georgia reach first ever European Championships after shootout victory over Greece
Late Jude Bellingham goal salvages draw for England against Belgium

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings