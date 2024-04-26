Leicester City promoted back to the Premier League after just one season

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Leicester City promoted back to the Premier League after just one season
Leicester City promoted back to the Premier League after just one season
Jamie Vardy and Leicester City are going back up
Jamie Vardy and Leicester City are going back upReuters
Leicester City have secured promotion from the Championship to the Premier League thanks to Leeds United's shock 4-0 loss to QPR on Friday.

Sitting atop the Championship with 94 points with two games to spare, Leicester knew that a win on Sunday away to Preston North End would secure their promotion back up to the top tier in England regardless of other results over the weekend.

As it turned out, Leeds' loss to QPR on Friday evening meant that Leicester fans could start their celebrations early as the result mathematically confirmed that the Midlands club cannot finish lower than second in the league, thus securing automatic promotion to the Premier League.

As it stands at the top of the Championship
As it stands at the top of the ChampionshipFlashscore

It's been an impressive campaign for Leicester, who were able to keep the core of the squad that were relegated from the Premier League last season together, with some notable additions.

Legendary striker Jamie Vardy is still there leading the line and has scored 16 goals in the Championship this season to date. He's been ably assisted by exciting wingers Issahaku Fatawu (six goals) and Stephy Mavididi (12 goals).

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has chipped in with 12 goals from midfield while further back, holding midfielder Harry Winks and defenders Jannik Vestergaard, Wout Faes and Ricardo Pereira have all contributed, making sure that this Premier League-quality squad go right back to where they belong at the first attempt.

Leeds are still second in the standings (90 points) but Ipswich are hot on their heels in third (89 points) and have two games in hand. Further down the league, Southampton, West Brom and Norwich fill the remaining playoff places with Hull in contention and Coventry just alive mathematically.

In the Premier League, Sheffield United will be relegated to the Championship if they lose to Newcastle on Saturday.

Full Championship standings.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueChampionshipLeicesterLeedsQPRSheffield UtdCoventryHull CityIpswichNorwichSouthamptonWest Brom
Related Articles
Leicester City take big step towards promotion to Premier League with win over West Brom
Leicester City report losses worth 89.7 million pounds in latest account
Arsenal face derby test against Spurs with title up for grabs
Show more
Football
Egypt's Al Ahly to face Tunisia's Esperance in African Champions League final
Football Tracker: Real Madrid win, Salernitana relegated & Leicester promoted
Updated
Real Madrid go 14 points clear with hard-fought win away at Real Sociedad
Salernitana relegated from Serie A after heavy defeat to fellow strugglers Frosinone
Feyenoord and Liverpool reportedly reach verbal agreement over Arne Slot
Moyes reiterates decision on West Ham future will be made after season
Mason Mount returns to boost Manchester United ahead of Burnley clash
Manchester City's Premier League charges to be resolved in 'near future'
Hack the Weekend: Big derbies in Spain and England take centre stage
Most Read
O'Sullivan demolishes Page to sail through World Championship opener
Barry Hearn threatens to move World Snooker Championship from Crucible Theatre
EXCLUSIVE: Luc Eymael believes Kenya’s Brian Mandela should consider leaving Mamelodi Sundowns
Manchester City's Premier League charges to be resolved in 'near future'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings