Leicester City promoted back to the Premier League after just one season

Leicester City have secured promotion from the Championship to the Premier League thanks to Leeds United's shock 4-0 loss to QPR on Friday.

Sitting atop the Championship with 94 points with two games to spare, Leicester knew that a win on Sunday away to Preston North End would secure their promotion back up to the top tier in England regardless of other results over the weekend.

As it turned out, Leeds' loss to QPR on Friday evening meant that Leicester fans could start their celebrations early as the result mathematically confirmed that the Midlands club cannot finish lower than second in the league, thus securing automatic promotion to the Premier League.

It's been an impressive campaign for Leicester, who were able to keep the core of the squad that were relegated from the Premier League last season together, with some notable additions.

Legendary striker Jamie Vardy is still there leading the line and has scored 16 goals in the Championship this season to date. He's been ably assisted by exciting wingers Issahaku Fatawu (six goals) and Stephy Mavididi (12 goals).

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has chipped in with 12 goals from midfield while further back, holding midfielder Harry Winks and defenders Jannik Vestergaard, Wout Faes and Ricardo Pereira have all contributed, making sure that this Premier League-quality squad go right back to where they belong at the first attempt.

Leeds are still second in the standings (90 points) but Ipswich are hot on their heels in third (89 points) and have two games in hand. Further down the league, Southampton, West Brom and Norwich fill the remaining playoff places with Hull in contention and Coventry just alive mathematically.

In the Premier League, Sheffield United will be relegated to the Championship if they lose to Newcastle on Saturday.