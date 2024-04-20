Leicester City take big step towards promotion to Premier League with win over West Brom

Leicester City take big step towards promotion to Premier League with win over West Brom
Jamie Vardy scored Leicester's second goal of the game
Reuters
Leicester City took a huge step towards a Premier League return with a 2-1 home win over West Bromwich Albion but Southampton's automatic promotion hopes are hanging by a thread after they lost by the same scoreline at Cardiff City on Saturday.

Wilfried Ndidi and Jamie Vardy were on target for Leicester, with Vardy also missing a penalty, as the Foxes edged past their Midlands rivals who are bound for the playoffs.

Leicester City - West Brom match stats
Flashscore

With three games remaining, Enzo Maresca's Leicester team have 91 points, two ahead of second-placed Ipswich Town, while third-placed Leeds have 87.

Southampton could have moved level on points with Leeds but suffered a 2-1 defeat at Cardiff despite taking the lead.

Joe Aribo's 12th-minute strike put the visitors ahead and they should have increased their lead.

But Saints were made to pay for wasteful finishing after the break as Famara Diedhiou equalised and Cian Ashford won it for Cardiff deep in stoppage time with a deflected shot.

Leicester host Southampton on Tuesday after Leeds visit Middlesbrough on Monday.

