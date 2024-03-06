Napkin that Messi's first Barca contract was written on goes up for auction

The napkin has gone on show in New York
The napkin has gone on show in New York
To the untrained eye, it might look like just another used napkin.

But the serviette, expected to fetch up to $635,000 (£500,00), was actually legend Lionel Messi's springboard to greatness at FC Barcelona, and records the promise of a contract made to him at the age of 13.

The napkin has gone on show in New York to drum up interest ahead of the start of bidding on March 18th, against a backdrop of soaring interest in football memorabilia.

Though officially estimated to go for between $380,000 (£299,000) and $635,000, Ian Ehling, the head of fine books and manuscripts at Bonhams New York, said "I do expect it to sell for much more."

Last December, a set of six shirts worn by the number 10 during Argentina's victorious Qatar World Cup campaign in 2022 sold for $7.8 million (£6.1 million) at auction at Sotheby's, exceeding estimates.

The story of the napkin has already been told many times in profiles of Messi, one of the greatest players in history, who now plays for Inter Miami.

The most famous napkin in the world?
Born in 1987 into a working class family in Rosario, 186 miles north of Buenos Aires, Messi was 13 when he was spotted by Barça. But not everyone there was convinced, and the deal dragged on and on, making Messi's father impatient.

That was until a meeting on December 14, 2000, at a Barcelona tennis club, held between the club's sporting director Carles Rexach and agents Josep Minguella and Horacio Gaggioli.

To confirm the club's interest, Rexach reached for the napkin and wrote on it in blue ink that he agreed "under his responsibility and regardless of any dissenting opinions, to sign the player Lionel Messi, provided that we keep to the amounts agreed upon."

A formal contract would later be drawn up, but Argentine agent Gaggioli kept the placeholder agreement for almost 25 years, until deciding to sell. Messi won the Spanish league 10 times with Barça, playing there until 2021, becoming its all-time top scorer with 474 goals.

"The inception of Messi's career is documented here. It's just incredible," said Ehling.

After New York, it will be exhibited in Paris and London until the auction which will run until March 27th.

