Son Heung-min demands Spurs step up against Arsenal after Newcastle thrashing

Son's Spurs face Arsenal this weekend
Tottenham Hotspur must bounce back in Sunday's north London derby with Arsenal after suffering a 4-0 defeat in their last Premier League game at Newcastle United, Spurs captain Son Heung-min (31) said.

Spurs have enjoyed a two-week break since their heavy 4-0 loss at Newcastle on April 13 and Son has called for a strong response against Mikel Arteta's side.

Arsenal know that anything other than a victory over their rivals could damage their title hopes after Manchester City climbed to second place and within a point of the leaders with a game in hand after defeating Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday.

"We have to be ready. It was an unacceptable result and performance (at Newcastle), as well from me," Son told British media. "As a group, we’re talking a lot about this (Arsenal) game. Everybody knows how to step up."

Top of Premier League
Top of Premier LeagueFlashscore

"It will be a really good game to bounce back and obviously the motivation will be even higher than in other games so I think we've got to just work hard until the game and do our style of play. Then there's no doubt we can bounce back.

"We know what it means for the team and the club and also for the fans. So we're going to prepare well and play our style of game."

After Arsenal, Spurs visit Chelsea and Liverpool in the league.

Ange Postecoglou's side are fifth in the table with 60 points, having played two games fewer than fourth-placed Aston Villa with 66 points.

