First-half Trossard goal enough for Arsenal to edge past Manchester United

First-half Trossard goal enough for Arsenal to edge past Manchester United

Leandro Trossard scored the game's only goal
Leandro Trossard scored the game's only goal
Leandro Trossard’s first-half goal proved enough to earn Arsenal a 1-0 win against Manchester United and keep the Gunners’ Premier League title hopes alive, in addition to tasting victory just the second time in their last 17 away meetings.

Long gone are the days when Old Trafford brimmed with excitement for a title showdown against Arsenal, with conversations now revolving around whether the Red Devils would do the blue side of Manchester a favour.

Rasmus Hojlund wasted a big opportunity after Scott McTominay had pickpocketed Thomas Partey and, despite the miss, that moment helped the hosts to settle after enduring a tough start.

Alejandro Garnacho then saw his shot deflected off-target by Gabriel Magalhaes, who headed onto the roof of the net shortly after.

The Gunners calmed their nerves in the 21st minute and carved Erik ten Hag’s makeshift backline open, as Ben White capitalised on Casemiro being slow to get out by releasing Kai Havertz, who cut the ball back for Trossard to score his fourth goal in five games with the simplest of finishes.

Arsenal looked in control for large periods after the opener, with full-backs Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White both getting shots off, but Amad Diallo looked bright during his third-ever league start as the Red Devils had encouraging moments of their own.

Arsenal came close to a second but Aaron Wan-Bissaka blocked Declan Rice’s initial attempt and Diogo Dalot followed Bukayo Saka to deny his follow-up.

William Saliba then mirrored his centre-back partner’s earlier attempt by heading onto the roof of Andre Onana’s net and soon made a vital tackle to halt Garnacho in his own box.

Key match stats
Key match stats

The Old Trafford crowd was willing their team forward and Garnacho offered excitement as he troubled White but fired into the side netting.

Onana did well to save efforts from Gabriel Martinelli and Rice as Arsenal went for a late second, but one goal proved enough for the Gunners to secure a fifth consecutive win and reclaim a one-point lead atop the table, although Manchester City have a game in hand.

In contrast, Man United have just one win from their last eight league games and sit eighth, which would be their worst finish in Premier League history.

Full League standings
Full League standings

Flashscore Man of the Match: William Saliba (Arsenal)

Get all of our stats from this match here.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueManchester UnitedArsenal
