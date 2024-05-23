Czech FA launches probe after melee following MOL Cup final

The Czech football association said on Thursday it had launched an investigation following Sparta Prague's 2-1 win over Viktoria Plzen in the Czech Cup final after supporters from both sides fought with each other on the pitch after the final whistle.

The Czech FA said it would take into account information from both clubs as well as the police, who eventually dispersed the dozens of supporters, many wearing hoods covering their faces, who stormed the pitch.

"The management of the Football Association of the Czech Republic immediately after the end of Wednesday's match of the MOL Cup final started its own investigation into the incidents that accompanied the said match," the association said in a statement.

Attacking midfielder Veljko Birmancevic scored in second-half injury time to give Sparta Prague the win and complete the domestic double for the Czech champions.

Players from both teams left the pitch and the presentation was delayed as several Plzen players and coaching staff tried to calm supporters at the match played in their home stadium, local media reported.

The melee also disrupted Czech Television's live broadcast near the Sparta Prague section after two plastic chairs were flung toward the presenters, hitting one of them, media reported.

The Czech football association had designated the match as high-risk and condemned supporters who stormed the pitch for harming the league's reputation.

"The Football Association regrets the events that occurred after the final because they grossly damage football as a whole," the association said.

"Moreover, at a time when there is a football boom in the Czech Republic, to which the fans have contributed."