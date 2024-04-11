Plucky Plzen and Fiorentina play our first leg stalemate in Europa Conference League

Plucky Plzen and Fiorentina play our first leg stalemate in Europa Conference League
Lukas Cerv, right, vies for the ball with Fiorentina's Argentinian midfielder Lucas Beltran
Lukas Cerv, right, vies for the ball with Fiorentina's Argentinian midfielder Lucas Beltran
AFP
Fiorentina were forced to settle for a goalless draw after being held by a well-organised Viktoria Plzen in their UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final first-leg tie. The result extends Plzen’s unbeaten stretch in continental competition to 15 matches – a record for a Czech club.

A tepid opening saw both sides keen to ease their way into the contest, with Plzen setting out with the compact shape that has become a trademark for them in European competition this season under the tutelage of veteran coach Miroslav Koubek.

On paper at least, Fiorentina represented the toughest opponent yet for the 72-year-old, yet his side came closest to breaking the deadlock when Matej Vydra’s side-footed shot bobbled wide of the post.

The Italian side dominated possession with little effect in the opening half-hour before gradually beginning to find their groove. An ambitious long-range effort from defender Martinez Quarta whistled over the Viktoria bar before Andrea Belotti glanced a header into the palms of Martin Jedlicka.

Those glimpses of goal encouraged La Viola to continue to press forward and force the hosts further back towards their goal, leaving Viktoria grateful to see the break arrive with the goalless scoreline still intact.

Fiorentina continued their attempts to prise open a disciplined Plzen outfit, who were yet to concede on home turf in European competition this season.

Firmly on the front foot, it was the visiting Italian fans who thwarted La Viola’s grip on the contest with the game facing an unhelpful delay after several flares were thrown from the away end of the ground, abruptly ending their increased spell of pressure.

That unexpected break in play galvanised Viktoria, who defended staunchly throughout the second period to frustrate their Italian counterparts right up until the final whistle of the stalemate, with La Viola ultimately registering just two attempts on target in the entire game.

Fiorentina will remain firm favourites to advance from their home leg but will rue the lack of opportunities they were able to create on what was only the second time La Viola have failed to score in Europe this season.

Plzen meanwhile, will remain cautiously optimistic of claiming a shock result with the tie remaining finely balanced.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Rolando Mandragora (Fiorentina)

Plzen - Fiorentina player ratings
Flashscore

Check out the Flashscore match stats here.

Vibrant Vetlesen sees Club Brugge dart ahead of PAOK in last eight clash
Aston Villa maintain perfect Conference League home record with Lille win
Liverpool left red-faced after thumping by Atalanta at Anfield
Leverkusen put in dominant Europa League display with West Ham win
Di Maria scores as Benfica edge to Europa League first-leg victory over Marseille
Mancini gives Roma edge over AC Milan in all-Italian Europa League quarter final
Al Hilal crush Al Ittihad to lift Saudi Super Cup
Premier League clubs reportedly agree to replace PSR with squad cost ratio rules
Updated
Manchester United's Raphael Varane ruled out for weeks with injury
Olympiacos hold on to claim first-leg win over Fenerbahce in Conference League quarters
