Matches with celebrations often end badly, admits Luis Enrique after PSG defeat

Matches with celebrations often end badly, admits Luis Enrique after PSG defeat

PSG clinched their record-extending 12th league title two weeks ago
PSG clinched their record-extending 12th league title two weeks agoReuters
Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique (54) said matches with celebrations often end badly after his side fell 3-1 to Toulouse on Sunday ahead of lifting their Ligue 1 trophy in front of their fans.

Despite their semi-final Champions League loss in midweek against Borussia Dortmund, fans at the Parc des Princes were thrilled as PSG clinched their record-extending 12th league title two weeks ago.

However, Toulouse spoiled the party by handing the champions only their second league defeat of the season.

"Matches with celebrations usually end badly, that's my experience as a professional," former Barcelona coach Enrique told reporters.

"Toulouse were better with and without the ball, they were better from start to finish. There is little to say. I'm a bit disappointed.

"The fans were excellent, we deserved to be whistled, but they supported us until the end, it's nice to share the title with them. We were the best team in the league by far but today we had the worst game of the season."

PSG fans also paid tribute and bid farewell to the club's all-time top scorer Kylian Mbappe after the French captain confirmed on Friday he will leave the club at the end of the season.

"The fans have paid Mbappe the tribute he deserved, he is a club legend despite his youth," the Spaniard said. "He still has a couple of games left with us, but I wish him the best of luck with his career."

PSG visit Nice and Metz on Wednesday and Sunday respectively in the last two league matches before the French Cup final against Lyon on May 25.

