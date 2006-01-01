Novak Djokovic undergoes successful knee surgery after withdrawing from French Open

Novak Djokovic falls during his round of 16 clash at the French Open
Novak Djokovic falls during his round of 16 clash at the French OpenReuters
Novak Djokovic (37) underwent surgery on his knee, the world number one said on Thursday, after he was forced to pull out of the French Open with an injury that could threaten his Wimbledon and Olympic chances.

The injury, sustained in his fourth-round win over Francisco Cerundolo, ended the Serb's quest to win a record-extending 25th Grand Slam trophy and will result in him losing his top ranking to Italian Jannik Sinner on Monday.

The French Open said MRI results revealed that Djokovic, who played on with pain-killers, had suffered a torn medial meniscus that prompted him to take the decision.

"In the past day, I had to make some tough decisions after sustaining a meniscus tear during my last match. I’m still processing it all but I am happy to update you that the surgery went well," Djokovic said in a post on Instagram.

"I am so appreciative of the team of doctors who have been by my side, as well as the overwhelming support I have received from my fans.

"I'm going to do my best to be healthy and fit to return to the court as soon as possible. My love for this sport is strong and the desire to compete at the highest level is what keeps me going."

Wimbledon, which Djokovic has won seven times, will take place from July 1st - 14th, while the men's singles tennis tournament at the Paris Olympics is scheduled for July 27th - August 4th.

Djokovic's injury was the latest in a series of unfortunate events for the Serbian, who won three out of the four majors last year but has looked off the pace this season.

He has not won a title in 2024 and suffered a semi-final defeat by eventual winner Jannik Sinner at the Australian Open in January.

