Mexican international Hirving Lozano signs with MLS's San Diego

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. MLS
  4. Mexican international Hirving Lozano signs with MLS's San Diego

Mexican international Hirving Lozano signs with MLS's San Diego

Lozano will remain at PSV until January
Lozano will remain at PSV until JanuaryReuters
San Diego FC have signed Mexican international Hirving "Chucky" Lozano (28) as the first designated player in the expansion club's history, the Major League Soccer side said on Thursday.

The diminutive midfielder will remain with Dutch club PSV Eindhoven for the next six months before joining San Diego on January 1st ahead of the 2025 MLS season, the club said in a news release.

San Diego said they signed Lozano to a four-year contract through to the end of the 2028 MLS season with the option of two further years.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed but a San Diego Union-Tribune report said Lozano's contract is worth an estimated $7 million annually as a designated player, one of three that each MLS side are allowed above the salary cap.

"It's exciting to be part of history as we build a club that will compete for championships in MLS," said Lozano. "In every country I have played, I always strive to leave a mark, and making an impact in San Diego and MLS is very important to me."

Lozano began his professional career with Mexican side Pachuca, where he scored 43 goals from 2014-17 and won the Liga MX title in 2016.

In June 2017, Lozano made the jump to Europe and in his debut season with Dutch side PSV Eindhoven he scored 17 goals to help the club to the Eredivisie title in the 2017-18 campaign.

Lozano joined Italian club Napoli in 2019 where he scored 30 goals in 155 appearances in all competitions. He was part of the Serie A title-winning side in 2022-23 and in the process became the first Mexican international in history to win it.

In his second stint at PSV, Lozano had six goals in 24 in league matches and helped the club to their first Dutch title in six years.

Last month, Lozano was left out of Mexico's young squad for the June 20-July 14 Copa America as the country aims for a generational change ahead of the 2026 World Cup being co-hosted by Mexico, the United States and Canada.

Mentions
FootballMLSLozano HirvingSan Diego Loyal
Related Articles
VAR drama saves Inter Miami blushes in draw against St. Louis
Lobjanidze upstages Messi as Atlanta stun MLS leaders Miami
Leonardo Campana's late stunner gives Inter Miami victory over D.C. United
Show more
Football
Netherlands warm up for Euros with 4-0 friendly victory over Canada
Julian Nagelsmann to wait before announcing Germany squad but decision taken
Grealish and Maguire out as Eze and Wharton make 26-man England squad
Updated
Ilkay Gundogan says Germany needs leaders from ethnic backgrounds
UEFA bids to throw out Liverpool fans' lawsuit over 2022 Champions League final
Defending champions Italy name injury doubt Nicolo Barella in Euro 2024 squad
Premier League to trial Squad Cost Rules in 2024-25 campaign
Tottenham's Son scores twice as South Korea hammer Singapore
'Devastated' Maddison and Jones cut from final England squad for EURO 2024
Updated
Most Read
Novak Djokovic undergoes successful knee surgery after withdrawing from French Open
Grealish and Maguire out as Eze and Wharton make 26-man England squad
The Netherlands announce their final 26-man squad for Euro 2024
'Devastated' Maddison and Jones cut from final England squad for EURO 2024

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings