Weekend Highlights: A miraculous goal, Klopp's anger & the fall of Atletico's fortress

The final Weekend Highlights before the international break provides a good selection of the best and most interesting moments from the footballing world. We take a look at two remarkable goals, an impressive home record that's now ended and the emotional departure of a long-standing manager in the Bundesliga.

Goal of the weekend

Chicago Fire edged out Montreal in the MLS thanks to a dramatic finish and a fantastic goal. The home side were still trailing in the 90th minute, but equalised in the fifth minute of stoppage time and turned the game in their favour in the ninth. Kellyn Acosta was named the goal scorer, but it would be no exaggeration to say that Chicago's winning goal was assisted by the wind.

Acosta's shot from the halfway line was taken by a gust of wind a little further than goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois would have expected. The Canadian keeper got a light touch on the ball, but still didn't prevent the curious goal. The shot that put the stamp on Chicago's nickname "Windy City" is our goal of the weekend.

Cock-up of the weekend

Chelsea defender Axel Disasi also scored a remarkable goal, but unfortunately for him, it fell in the wrong net. After a poor throw-in, the Frenchman had to rush to clear the ball from the opposition striker, so he opted to pass to the goalkeeper. But Robert Sanchez was standing just outside the penalty area and could only watch helplessly as Disasi's fierce pass went into the net.

Despite that moment of madness, Chelsea were not made to rue the own goal as the Blues scored two late goals to beat second-tier Leicester 4-2 in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

From social media

We'll stick with the FA Cup. Liverpool lost to Manchester United 4-3 after extra time and Jurgen Klopp didn't take it well. The charismatic coach, usually full of wit, couldn't hold his nerve in front of a reporter from Swedish station V Sport. "You're obviously not in good shape and I don't have the nerve," he stated and swiftly disappeared.

Stat of the weekend

Atletico Madrid took a big slap in the face over the weekend, losing 3-0 to Barcelona. Diego Simeone's team lost at home for the first time in 25 league games, and for the first time ever at the Metropolitano Stadium, they lost by three goals.

Story of the weekend

One long-term relationship comes to an end in the German Bundesliga. Coach Christian Streich has announced that he will leave the bench of Freiburg, the club he has been tied to for virtually his entire career. He has been head coach since 2011, before that he was an assistant, and he also played for Freiburg 36 years ago.

However, after a long and successful association, during which he took the unheralded club to European competition, the time has come to walk away. "This club is my life, but I feel the time is right to say goodbye. It is time to make way for new people and new opportunities," he said in an official statement.

Photo of the weekend

The fervent atmosphere in Turkey was once again shown in the worst possible light. Trabzonspor fans could not stand their 3-2 loss to Fenerbahce and stormed the pitch. It didn't stop with protests as they also started attacking the players. Some moments of the match resembled a revolution rather than a sporting contest.