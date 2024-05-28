Highly-rated manager Kieran McKenna set to stay at promoted Ipswich

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna (38) is set to sign a new contract that will ensure he leads the club into their first season back in the Premier League, according to British media reports.

McKenna has been linked with the vacancy at Chelsea caused by the departure of Mauricio Pochettino from Stamford Bridge.

He has also been suggested as a replacement for Erik ten Hag, whose position at Manchester United remains uncertain despite last weekend's FA Cup final win over Manchester City.

McKenna was recently voted the League Managers Association's manager of the year after guiding Ipswich to promotion, ending a 22-year absence from the English top flight.

It was a second consecutive promotion for McKenna, who took charge of East Anglian club Ipswich in December 2021.

Brentford's Thomas Frank and Enzo Maresca, who led Leicester to the English second-tier Championship title, have also been linked to the Chelsea job.

McKenna, a former Manchester United youth coach, has also been touted as someone who could take over at Brighton following Roberto De Zerbi's exit from the south coast club.

McKenna signed a four-year deal with Ipswich last year which is meant to keep him at Portman Road until at least 2027.