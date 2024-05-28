Bruce Kamau, Tobias Knost, and Adam Wilson: All you need to know about Kenya's new players

Kenya national team head coach Engin Firat (53) continued searching for new faces after handing debut call-ups to three Europe-based players ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixtures against Burundi and Ivory Coast in June.

The three – Bruce Kamau (29), who turns out for Perth Glory in Australia, Adam Wilson (24) of Bradford City in England, and Tobias Knost (24), who plays in Germany for SV Verl, were summoned to the provisional squad of 25 players ahead of the crucial matches in Lilongwe, Malawi.

Harambee Stars will first take on the Swallows of Burundi in their matchday three fixture of Group F on June 8th, 2024, before coming up against the Elephants, who are the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) defending champions in matchday four, three days later at Bingu National Stadium.

While retaining most of the players who did duty during the opening two qualifiers against Gabon and Seychelles, Firat handed debut calls to Kenya Police defender Brian Okoth, who has been key to the team’s good showings in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League, where they are sitting third in the table and are in the final of the Mozzart Bet FKF Cup.

Kenyan players in training FKF Media

The Turkish tactician recalled to the fold Gor Mahia midfielder Austine Odhiambo, who has the most assists in the top-flight this season, alongside Duke Abuya, and striker Elvis Rupia, who plays for Ihefu FC in Tanzania having missed the team’s last assignments at the Four-Nation tournament in Malawi.

However, the debut calls to Kamau, Wilson, and Knost caught the attention of many football-loving Kenyans. The trio, who have already arrived in camp and trained with the rest of the squad on May 28th, had opportunities to represent their nations of birth but instead, opted to don the Kenyan colours, of black, red, and green.

According to Firat, Kenya possesses an array of quality players plying their trades in Europe, who if given a chance to play for the national team will not turn it down.

“I talk and follow many Kenyan players abroad but most of them have never had the chance to come and play for the team, so I thought I should give the three a chance, and I am confident they will excel here,” Firat told Flashscore.

Kenya will take on Burundi in June FKF Media

“The trio have accepted the call and joined our residential camp; they all look sharp and ready to represent their country, and I know there is still space for more, we will keep looking out for many of our players (based abroad) and integrate them into the team.”

Flashscore profiles the new faces as Kenya seek their second victory in the qualifiers, having lost 2-1 against the Panthers but recovered to hammer the Pirates 5-0.

Bruce Kamau – Perth Glory (Australia)

Bruce Kamau FKF Media

Born in Kenya on March 28th, 1995, Kamau moved to Australia at four and attended Rostrevor College. After school, Kamau, who plays as a winger or attacking midfielder, made his senior professional debut for Adelaide United in the 2014 FFA Cup in a match against Wellington Phoenix at the Marden Sports Complex on August 5th, 2014.

Adelaide won the match 1-0 in regulation time. He subsequently made his A-League debut against Brisbane Roar in Round One of the 2014-15 A-League season. Kamau scored his first A-League goal for Adelaide in a 1-0 win away to Melbourne Victory on February 19th, 2016, in the 90th minute of the match in Round 20 fixture of the 2015-16 season.

He started in the 2016 A-League Grand Final, scoring the first goal. He played for Adelaide from 2014 to 2016, making 30 appearances and scoring three goals. Before moving to Adelaide United, he had featured for Adelaide Olympic between 2012-14 where he managed 44 appearances and scored 16 goals.

At the end of the season in 2016, after winning the Premiership and Championship with Adelaide United, Kamau joined Melbourne City and debuted in a 4-0 pre-season victory over NPL Victoria side Melbourne Knights FC.

On signing for Melbourne, Kamau told AFP: “It’s a hard decision to leave the club, especially after such a good year and the way we turned it around. I’m from Adelaide. I grew up here. My family is here. The direction City is taking is fantastic. They've got a good vision. It’s a great opportunity, and hopefully, if I do well it will present another opportunity with the group.”

He played for Melbourne until 2018, registering 42 appearances and four goals, before he was released and joined Western Sydney Wanderers on May 3rd, 2018. The club announced a squad update on October 16th, 2020 where Kamau was omitted suggesting his departure, but a month later confirmed that Kamau had re-signed. At the end of his contract, Kamau left the club to take up an opportunity overseas having featured 64 times and scoring 10 goals.

In July 2021, Kamau joined the Greek Super League club OFI Crete on a three-year contract. He managed 22 matches and scored one goal before he was loaned out to A-League Men club Melbourne Victory until the end of the 2022-23 A-League Men season. At Melbourne, he registered eight appearances in all competitions and scored one goal.

In August 2023, Perth Glory announced the signing of Kamau ahead of the 2023-24 A-League Men season. He managed 873 minutes of play time, making 20 appearances but did not find the back of the net. He registered 11 starts, came on as a substitute nine times, was subbed off eight times, and picked up two yellow cards, during matches against Wellington Phoenix which ended in a 0-0 draw, and the 3-2 defeat against Melbourne Victory.

Was Kamau eligible to play for Kenya?

Despite having featured for Australia U23 five times, and scoring two goals, Kamau was yet to play for the senior team the Socceroos and this opened up the opportunity to play for Harambee Stars.

He started playing for the U23 in 2017 and up to 2018. In 2019, Kamau defended his decision to play for Australia over Kenya by saying: “It was a hard decision to choose Australia over Kenya, but I still have my roots and a lot of pride in Kenya,” Kamau told Daring Abroad. “But opportunity-wise, for myself in football, I think Australia has better opportunities for me, to maximize my career and achieve some of the things I want to achieve.”

In a recent interview, Kamau told Sporting News his preferred position: “I think just the fact that I’m playing a bit higher this season in a bit more of an attacking role which is more natural to myself. It's just a lot easier to contribute to the team with goals and assists when I’m in my position higher up the pitch and close to the goal.”

On whether he prefers the wingback role, Kamau said: “It wasn’t the position I wanted to be playing but obviously with different coaches they have different philosophies.

“Up until then, I’d always been on the wing. That was pretty much where I was more comfortable.”

On what Firat thinks about Kamau he told Flashcore: “I think we all know him and what he has achieved in Australia. I like him because, I did not invite him, he requested to come and play and I want to say there is no secret, that everyone out there wants to be with us.”

Tobias Knost – SV Verl (Germany)

Tobias Knost FKF Media

Born on May 8th, 2020 in Berlin, Knost played youth football for Tennis Borussia Berlin before joining Hamburger SV in 2014.

Knost, who plays as a defender, signed a professional contract with the club in November 2017 and made his first-team debut on August 18th, 2018 in a 5-3 DFB-Pokal win over TuS Erndtebruck.

He left the club in the summer of 2021 having failed to make another first-team appearance, whilst he did play for the reserve side 13 times during his spell at the club.

On June 17th, 2021, Knost signed for 3. Liga club 1. FC Magdeburg, with the club not disclosing details on the contract. He managed 14 appearances before he left to sign for his current club SC Verl on June 6th, 2022.

Since he arrived at Verl, he has managed 38 appearances in all competitions and scored two goals. In the just concluded season, he registered 636 minutes of playtime accumulated from 16 appearances in the 3. Liga. He made seven starts, registered nine from the bench, and was subbed five times. He received four yellow cards in matches against Ulm, Preußen Munster, Saarbrucken, and Jahn Regensburg.

Was Knost eligible to play for Kenya?

Knost had already represented Germany’s U18, securing two appearances but was yet to score for them. Just like Kamau, he was yet to play for the senior Germany team hence Firat's decision to summon him for Kenyan duty.

He received his first professional contract in 2017 with Hamburger Sporting Director Jens Todt praising the 17-year-old as quoted by Hanse Merkur: “Tobias (Knost) has developed brilliantly and is a key player in our U19 team. He has also been able to demonstrate his potential and dynamism in training and a few test matches with the pros.”

And when he signed for Magdeburg in 2021, the club’s Sporting Director Otmar Schork said of the Berlin-born player: “Tobias is a technically skilled player, who is intended for the right full-back position, but can also be deployed in midfield. He wants to take the next step with us in terms of sport.”

According to Firat, Knost’s ability to play different roles in the defensive line fuelled his decision to give him a chance for Kenya. “Knost played for Germany U18 and the good thing is he can play as a right winger, right back, or centre back, so as a coach, I have several options with him in the squad,” Firat told Flashscore.

Adam Wilson – Bradford (England)

Adam Wilson FKF Media

Wilson’s call-up was on Bradford’s official website: “Adam Wilson has been called up to represent the Kenya national team in their upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifying campaign.

“The winger has received his first senior international call-up by Harambee Stars coach Engin (Firat) ahead of next month's matches against Burundi and reigning African champions Ivory Coast.”

Born on April 10th, 2020 in Ashington, England to Kenyan parents, Wilson began his career at Newcastle United, signing a new contract with the club in July 2020. He moved to Welsh club The New Saints in September 2022, and scored seven goals in 23 appearances in all competitions, winning the league title and Welsh Cup double, and being named the Supporters’ Player of the Year.

Wilson signed for Bradford on August 28th, 2023 on a three-year contract and debuted in the EFL Cup. He scored his first goal for the club on October 21st, 2023, a late equaliser at home to Wrexham in the league.

On signing for Bradford under manager Mark Hughes, Wilson said as quoted by Telegraph & Argues: “I am buzzing - happy to have signed - and am just ready to kick on and get started.

“This is a big club that should be a lot higher up in the leagues, with a great manager and fanbase, so it was difficult to say no when I heard of the interest. I love playing in front of big crowds. I did it a few times at Newcastle, and it gets your adrenaline going. Some players sink under it, but it gives me more of a boost.

“I am a quick, direct, skillful winger, who likes to score and assist goals. I am ready to get out there in front of people and showcase what I can do. I feel physically good and am ready to go.”

Hughes explained his decision to sign Wilson: “He is a fast, direct winger who likes to get at defenders and contribute with goals and assists at the top end of the pitch. Having started his career at Newcastle United, he has plenty of experience at a young age, after performing well in Wales last season and helping TNS to silverware.”

This season, Wilson played 386 minutes for Bradford in League Two and scored one goal. His goal came in the 1-1 draw against Wrexham. He made 10 starts, managed to come on four times, and got withdrawn three times.

Was Wilson eligible to play for Kenya?

Wilson played for England at U18 level, making his debut in March 2018, making four appearances in total. He was yet to represent the Three Lions of England.

Firat picked out Wilson’s dribbling skills as the reason he had been attracted to his services. “Adam (Wilson) for example played for England U18, he is a winger with very good dribbling capabilities.”

Kenyans will be waiting with bated breath to see if the trio will be handed their debuts in the qualifiers.