EXCLUSIVE: Uganda’s Denis Onyango most decorated player in South African football history

Former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions Gor Mahia official Sally Bolo believes retired Ugandan goalkeeper Denis Onyango (38) has solidified his status as a true legend of the game following his unparalleled success with Premier Soccer League (PSL) champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

While Sundowns set a new record after beating rivals Kaizer Chiefs 5-1 in a top league fixture to wrap up a record seventh consecutive title on May 2nd, 2024, Onyango, who signed for Masandawana in 2021 from SuperSport United, wrote his history, by winning a record 11th PSL title.

Onyango’s trophy-laden career in PSL and Sundowns

The former Uganda Cranes captain has won eight league titles with Sundowns and three with SuperSport United. According to Bolo, who serves in the FKF women’s committee, Onyango has solidified his status as a true legend of the game.

“Denis (Onyango) has continued to rewrite history in South African football and with his seventh consecutive title win with Sundowns and an incredible 11th PSL title overall, he has solidified his status as a true legend of the game,” Bolo told Flashscore News.

“Onyango’s unparalleled success makes him the most decorated player in South African football history and I congratulate him (on behalf of the Kenyans) for the remarkable achievement, he is a true legend, a true hero and deserves the praise,” added Bolo.

Apart from the league success, Onyango has three Nedbank Cup trophies to his name and could still make it four if Masandawana beat Orlando Pirates in the final on June 1st, 2024, at Mbombela Stadium. He has lifted two Telkom knockout titles (now known as Carling Knockout, or League Cup), and one MTN8 title, Champions League, CAF Super Cup and the inaugural Africa Football League (AFL) respectively.

Just three years after Onyango quit playing for Uganda's national team the Cranes, it has emerged that the decorated goalkeeper is set to hang his gloves at Sundowns when the current campaign concludes.

According to Nerve Africa, Onyango will reportedly not renew his contract with Sundowns but will be open to a goalkeeping coaching role at the PSL giants.

“Denis (Onyango) will not renew his contract and will no longer play professionally,” reported the sports portal. “At his age, he feels he has accomplished everything and is now looking to start his coaching certification. He may also continue to work with Sundowns, particularly helping with the goalkeeping department, as his close friend and former goalkeeper Kennedy Mwene did.”

On April 12th, 2021, Onyango shocked Africa and Uganda in general when he announced his retirement from the Cranes squad after 16 years of service.

Through his agent Ivica Stankovic, Onyango, who had managed 83 caps for Uganda having made his international debut against Cape Verde back in June 2005, said in a statement on his social media accounts: “It’s with a heavy heart that I am announcing my retirement from international football. After much consideration, my family, managers and I decided it was in my best interest to hang my gloves on my beloved Cranes.

“It has been a great pleasure and honour to represent my country and I will always appreciate the experience and knowledge that I have gained while playing for the Cranes.

“I believe that my notice period is sufficient enough for the technical team to adequately prepare my replacement for the upcoming matches. By remaining a true patriot and supporter of football in my beloved Uganda, I wish you all the best in your future endeavours and challenges.”

Mixed reactions on Onyango’s rumoured retirement

Onyango is yet to make it official whether he will end his playing career because Sundowns have five matches to play before the season concludes. The Brazilians, who have already been crowned champions, have four PSL matches – against Royal AM, Stellenbosch, TS Galaxy and Cape Town City, before closing the season with the Nedbank Cup final against the Buccaneers.

According to former Free State Stars head coach Luc Eymael, it will not be easy to stop Onyango from ending his glittering career “if he has made up his mind”.

“If it is his own decision to retire at the end of the season, he has to do it because he has been on the pitch for the longest time possible; he has served Sundowns fantastically well, served the national team of Uganda as a player, and captain and as a leader (before retiring), he has seen it all and has been a fantastic player,” Eymael told Flashscore News in an exclusive interview.

“He did so well for Sundowns in the PSL, in the CAF Champions League, so we have to respect his decision (if he decides to hang gloves), I think he is not stupid to make the decision, he is very clever guy and should have invested his money in Uganda, I think one day he told me he had built different houses and apartments and he has certainly invested well for his money and will enjoy during his retirement.”

Eymael, who also coached Polokwane City in the PSL and currently handles Aigles du Congo in the Democratic Republic of Congo, concluded: “I wish him all the best (for the future) because he is a top guy, very kind guy.”

Former Harambee Stars striker Elijah Onsika disagreed with Eymael saying Onyango still has a lot to offer in the game and should extend his stay with Sundowns.

“I watch him play on many occasions, I watched him recently during a PSL match (against Royal AM which they won 1-0), he doesn’t look like someone, who wants to end his career, he still has it, he needs to stay on for another season or even two,” Onsika told Flashscore News.

“Why should he retire now at only 38? I am against it and he should stay on, for your information most keepers get even better as they age, so he needs to continue, I remember David Seaman and Jens Lehmann played for Arsenal until old age caught up with them, Onyango is a good example for our region and he should not think of stopping now,” added Onsika.

Onsika further challenged upcoming African goalkeepers to learn from Onyango by saying: “I would say they (other goalkeepers) should be committed, hardworking, show dedication and remain disciplined just like Denis (Onyango).”

South African-based journalist Austin Ditlhobolo weighed in on the matter labelling Onyango as a remarkable player “I have enjoyed to cover and interview”. “Onyango is simply remarkable, he has been very consistent and even in the twilight of his career he is a good player to have around in the squad as he motivates his teammates and shares his impeccable experience,” Ditlhobolo offered to Flashscore News.

“He still has what it takes to play for one more season at least, and remains a great player or teammate to have around the squad, and is one player, who is ready to be interviewed,” added Ditlhobolo.

On which top goalkeepers in Africa that can be compared to Onyango, Ditlhobolo said: “Egypt’s Essam El-Hadary due to his long stay in the game and consistency, and Senegal’s Edouard Mendy due to his aerial assertive and agility.”

How did keeper Denis Onyango rise to stardom?

Born on May 15th, 1985, Onyango began his career in his native country playing for SC Villa in Kampala, later joined St. George in Ethiopia, and went on to play in the South African PSL with Supersport, Mpumalanga Black Aces, and Sundowns.

With Sundowns, he featured in the 2016 FIFA Club World Cup and was named the 2016 African-based African Player of the Year. He was also ranked as the tenth-best goalkeeper in the world in the list for 2016, compiled by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics.

He moved to Sundowns in 2011 but was loaned out to Bidvest Wits. On return to Sundowns, Onyango won the PSL Goalkeeper of the Season award (best player in the South African top division) in the 2015-16 season and kept 14 clean sheets.

On January 5th, 2017, he was voted the 2016 African-based African Player of the Year at the CAF Awards held in Nigeria after amassing 252 votes ahead of second-placed Khama Billiat, who had 228.

Internationally, he cemented his name as the Cranes' number one after his debut against the Blue Sharks in 2005 and 2017, he played a key role in helping Uganda qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) by conceding only two goals in six matches in their qualifying group.

He made his first appearance at the AFCON in the 31st edition hosted by Gabon in 2017 and it was at the same tournament when he was named the captain, a role he served until he quit international football.

With Sundowns boosting the presence of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, Onyango has been deprived of game time, making only five appearances (totalling 397 minutes) in PSL so far this season. Out of the five, he has managed three clean sheets – 3-0 against Cape Town Spurs, 1-0 against Richards Bay and 1-0 against Royal AM.