Canada names Marsch as head coach of national team ahead of next month's Copa America

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Copa América
  4. Canada names Marsch as head coach of national team ahead of next month's Copa America

Canada names Marsch as head coach of national team ahead of next month's Copa America

Marsch looks on on the sidelines
Marsch looks on on the sidelinesReuters
Former Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has been named coach of the Canadian men's national team, Canada Soccer announced on Monday with a little over five weeks to go before the squad faces Argentina in the Copa America opener.

American Marsch takes over from Mauro Biello, who filled the role on an interim basis after John Herdman stepped down from the position last August to join Major League Soccer club Toronto FC.

The appointment of Marsch, who was sacked by Leeds United in February 2023, was announced by Canada Soccer CEO Kevin Blue in video posted on social media.

"I'm about to call Jesse Marsch and confirm that he will be the next head coach of our Canadian men's national team," Blue said in the video. "We've been working on getting this done and excited to finally have it ready to go."

Marsch was then connected to the call.

"I appreciate so much your trust and your belief in me,” Marsch said on the call. "I assure that you I will pay you back at every level. And this team is gonna be something the entire Canadian community is going to be so excited about."

Canada will play at Netherlands (6th June ) and France (9th June) ahead the 20th June Copa America clash against Argentina.

Mentions
Toronto FCCanadaNetherlandsFranceArgentinaFootballCopa América
Related Articles
Canada beat Trinidad and Tobago to secure Copa America berth
Copa América 2024: A list of the tournament's previous winners
Euro 2024 team guide: Every nation hunting for international glory
Show more
Football
Late Jhon Duran show saves point for Aston Villa against Liverpool
Barcelona return to second in LaLiga after claiming victory over Real Sociedad
Giroud to leave AC Milan at the end of the season after three years at the club
Spain manager Fuente hopes to tune out noise of RFEF crisis ahead of Euro 2024
Unlikely allies: When teams require favours from their arch-rivals
Carlo Ancelotti says Real will use LaLiga games to prepare for Champions League final
EXCLUSIVE: Dimeji Lawal thinks Finidi George's success shouldn't rely on World Cup qualification
Ange Postecoglou admits Man City are a challenge, insists Spurs want to win
Manchester City must win at Spurs or Arsenal will be champions, says Pep Guardiola
Most Read
Unlikely allies: When teams require favours from their arch-rivals
Giroud to leave AC Milan at the end of the season after three years at the club
Kylian Mbappe bids farewell to PSG fans with defeat in final home game
Manchester City must win at Spurs or Arsenal will be champions, says Pep Guardiola

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings