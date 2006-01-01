Granit Xhaka and Manuel Akanji in Switzerland squad for Euro 2024

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Granit Xhaka and Manuel Akanji in Switzerland squad for Euro 2024

Granit Xhaka and Manuel Akanji in Switzerland squad for Euro 2024

Xhaka and Akanji will lead the way for Switzerland at the Euros
Xhaka and Akanji will lead the way for Switzerland at the EurosProfimedia
Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka (31) and defender Manuel Akanji (28) will headline the country's 26-man European Championship squad which was named by manager Murat Yakin on Friday, but striker Andi Zeqiri has missed out on a place.

Having helped Bayer Leverkusen win their first Bundesliga title last season, Xhaka will be instrumental to Switzerland's hopes when they kick off their Euro 2024 campaign against Hungary on June 15th.

Akanji, a Premier League champion with Manchester City, will lead the defence alongside Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez, Fabian Schar, Leonidas Stergiou, Silvan Widmer and Cedric Zesiger.

Switzerland, who will also play Scotland and hosts Germany in Group A, have kept 24-year-old Genk player Zeqiri on standby.

"Andi made the decision difficult for us. He has performed very well recently. The training days in pre-camp showed that there is a lot of competition in the offence, which is why other players have been given preference," Yakin said in a statement.

"We had very good training sessions. The competition for the 26 places contributed to the high training intensity and kept the tension in the team high throughout the camp.

"I am very satisfied. With this good spirit, we now want to start the last European Championship test against Austria and then the journey to Stuttgart."

As part of their Euro preparation, Switzerland will host Austria in a friendly match on Saturday.

Switzerland Euro 2024 squad

Goalkeepers: Gregor Kobel, Yvon Mvogo, Yann Sommer

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez, Fabian Schar, Leonidas Stergiou, Silvan Widmer, Cedric Zesiger

Midfielders and forwards: Michel Aebischer, Zeki Amdouni, Kwadwo Duah, Breel Embolo, Remo Freuler, Ardon Jashari, Dan Ndoye, Noah Okafor, Fabian Rieder, Xherdan Shaqiri, Vincent Sierro, Renato Steffen, Ruben Vargas, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria, Steven Zuber.

Mentions
FootballEuroAkanji ManuelXhaka GranitSwitzerland
Related Articles
Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany
Updated
Euro 2024: Ranking all the tournament's kits from best to worst
2024 European Championships team guide: Every nation hunting for international glory
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern pushing to sign Palhinha, West Ham agree Guilherme deal
Updated
Ralf Rangnick leaves Stefan Lainer out of Austria Euro 2024 squad
Slovenia select Josip Ilicic in Euro 2024 squad after return to international football
EXCLUSIVE: Social media expert Mario Leo believes Phil Foden could be a sensation at Euro 2024
'Unbeatable' Porto name Vitor Bruno as new coach to replace Sergio Conceicao
EURO Rewind: Spain become first country to retain their European crown in 2012
Jamie Vardy extends Leicester stay after promotion to Premier League
‘That night in Bamako’: Ghana's fightback can fuel a new Black Stars dawn
Most Read
Alexander Zverev assault case ends with settlement as he contests French Open
Gauff calls for video replays after controversial decision during semi-final loss
Grealish and Maguire out as Eze and Wharton make 26-man England squad
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern pushing to sign Palhinha, West Ham agree Guilherme deal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings