Andreeva will be 'disappointed for few days' after French Open loss

Mirra Andreeva (17) said she would be "disappointed for a few days" after her French Open run ended in tears and a comprehensive semi-final loss to Italy's Jasmine Paolini (29).

Andreeva, the youngest player to reach the last four at a Grand Slam since Martina Hingis in 1997, was clearly emotional after a 6-3, 6-1 defeat.

Nerves seemed to get the better of the Russian, as she made 29 unforced errors to see her dreams of becoming the youngest Slam champion since Hingis slip away.

Her shock quarter-final victory over Aryna Sabalenka raised hopes of a meeting with dominant reigning champion Iga Swiatek in Saturday's final, but Andreeva said she will still be watching on TV.

"I think for the next few days I will be a little bit disappointed, but I will still be watching the finals," she said.

"I would say that I stay in my bed. I sleep for 12 hours," Andreeva added, smiling, when asked how she copes with disappointment.

"I do nothing. Well, we will have to travel to go back home, so I will not talk a lot. I will be too down on myself. I will never ask some questions. If somebody asks me, well, I will answer with a few words, and then I would rather somebody not to."

Andreeva, currently the world number 38, will rise into the top 25 in the WTA rankings next week and is set to be seeded for Wimbledon, where she reached the fourth round last year aged 16 and which starts on July 1.

She said it was hard to look forward after such a one-sided loss - in just 63 minutes - but conceded it had still been an excellent tournament.

"After the losses, it's always tough to start to think positive again. I mean, maybe not for everyone, but for me I only have negative thoughts coming first," said Andreeva.

"If you would ask me in the beginning of the tournament that do I expect to be in the semi-finals, I would say no...

"I would say it's a good result despite the loss. So I can take a lot of positives at this tournament."