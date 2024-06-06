Fearless Paolini keeps Italian flag flying high as she reaches last four

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. French Open WTA - Singles
  4. Fearless Paolini keeps Italian flag flying high as she reaches last four

Fearless Paolini keeps Italian flag flying high as she reaches last four

Updated
Jasmine Paolini celebrates after making the French Open final
Jasmine Paolini celebrates after making the French Open finalReuters
Jasmine Paolini (28) crushed Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva (17) 6-3, 6-1 on Thursday to bulldoze her way into the French Open final and continue Italy's Roland Garros fairytale.

The diminutive Italian is the first player from her nation to reach the final on the Paris clay since doubles partner Sara Errani in 2012, and her resounding victory came two days after compatriot Jannik Sinner made it to the last four in the men's draw, guaranteeing he would be world number one next week.

Paolini, who used her booming forehand to devastating effect on court Philippe Chatrier, will face the ultimate challenge in Iga Swiatek, after the world number one and two-time defending champion made light work of Coco Gauff in the other semi-final.

Andreeva, who had won her previous match against Paolini in Madrid in April, failed to make the most of the few opportunities she had, and made too many unforced errors to stand a chance in what was both players' first appearance in a Grand Slam semi-final.

"It was a tough match, she's playing unbelievable, she's 17 years old, she's so complete so I was a little bit nervous before the match," said the 12th seeded Paolini who will play in the doubles semi-finals on Friday.

"I lost against her one month ago so I was like, come on you have to do better, today I was nervous in the first set but then ball after ball I was getting relaxed...

"I learned I think a little bit later than other players maybe, to dream is I think the most important thing in sport and in life, I'm happy that I could dream this moment and I don't know what to say, I'm so emotional."

With Errani watching from the stands, Paolini peppered the court with forehand winners.

Andreeva, however, managed to keep her at bay with deep groundstrokes on her service games in a captivating start.

Paolini broke for 3-1 and staved off three break points to move 4-1 up. She saved another two in the seventh game before sealing the opening set on her first opportunity.

The Italian broke early in the second set and she never looked back, wrapping it up with yet another forehand winner on the first match point after Andreeva completely lost her way.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
TennisFrench Open WTA - SinglesPaolini JasmineAndreeva MirraFrench Open
Related Articles
Iga Swiatek wary of Coco Gauff threat in blockbuster French Open semi-final
Jasmine Paolini's perfect day in Paris helped by experienced partner Errani
Andreeva stuns Sabalenka to become youngest Grand Slam semi-finalist since 1997
Show more
Tennis
Andreeva will be 'disappointed for few days' after French Open loss
Gauff calls for video replays after controversial decision during semi-final loss
Updated
Iga Swiatek overwhelms Coco Gauff to reach third straight French Open final
Updated
Siegemund and Roger-Vasselin win French Open mixed doubles title
Novak Djokovic undergoes successful knee surgery after withdrawing from French Open
Tennis Tracker: Paolini sets up final with Swiatek after both secure emphatic wins
Alex Zverev downs Alex De Minaur and returns to French Open semis
Most Read
Novak Djokovic undergoes successful knee surgery after withdrawing from French Open
The Netherlands announce their final 26-man squad for Euro 2024
Grealish and Maguire out as Eze and Wharton make 26-man England squad
'Devastated' Maddison and Jones cut from final England squad for EURO 2024

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings