Copa América 2024: A list of the tournament's previous winners

Argentina was the last Copa América champion, lifting the trophy in 2021

The 48th edition of the Copa América kicks off on June 20 this year in Atlanta, USA. Defending champions Argentina will face either Canada or Trinidad and Tobago, who are still in the running for a place in the tournament. Of the 10 teams affiliated to CONMEBOL, eight have won the Copa América.

The Copa América is the oldest international competition in the world. The tournament began in 1916, with the first edition being held in Argentina.

The tournament's trophy is extremely rare in the sporting world due to its historical value. The trophy has undergone changes over the years and is marked by the presence of plaques with the different champions.

Winning the Copa América paved the way for Argentina's world title Lionel Messi/Instagram/Reprodução

Argentina and Uruguay, tied with 15 wins each, are the most successful Copa América champions. The Albiceleste, the reigning world champions, also have 14 runners-up.

Brazil last won the tournament in 2019, when they overcame Peru in the final. The green and yellows are still a long way behind their rivals in the race to become the continent's greatest champions.

The national team won the Copa América for the last time in 2019, in Maracanã Reprodução/Fernandinho/X

Brazil have won nine titles, the third most in the competition. This year's competition will include teams from CONCACAF. The tournament has never been won by a non-South American team, but Mexico has reached two Copa América finals in 1993 and 2001.

Flashscore presents the list of Copa América champions:

- Argentina: 15 titles (1921, 1925, 1927, 1929, 1937, 1941, 1945, 1946, 1947, 1955, 1957, 1959-I, 1991, 1993 and 2021)

- Uruguay: 15 titles (1916, 1917, 1920, 1923, 1924, 1926, 1935, 1942, 1956, 1959-II, 1967, 1983, 1987, 1995 and 2011)

- Brazil: nine titles (1919, 1922, 1949, 1989, 1997, 1999, 2004, 2007 and 2019)

- Paraguay: two titles (1953 and 1979)

- Chile: two titles (2015 and 2016)

- Peru: two titles (1939 and 1975)

- Colombia: one title (2001)

- Bolivia: one title (1963)