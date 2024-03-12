Davies named in Canada squad for crucial Copa America qualifier despite injury concerns

Davies is vital to Canada's hopes of qualifying for the Copa America
Reuters
Alphonso Davies, who is still recovering from a boot to the face and ligament strain that have limited his playing time at Bayern Munich, was named in Canada’s squad for a must-win Copa America qualifying playoff against Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday.

Davies's full fitness could be key to Canada advancing to the Copa America for the first time with a victory over Trinidad and Tobago in the March 23 showdown in Frisco, Texas.

The reward for the winner will be place in Group A, which includes top ranked World Cup winners Argentina, Peru and Chile for the June 20 to July 14 tournament.

Interim national team head coach Mauro Biello's squad is the youngest roster assembled since 2019 with 22 of the 23 players under 30 years old.

After an MCL strain five weeks ago, Davies returned to the Bayern starting lineup at the weekend for a game against Mainz but was substituted after 15 minutes after taking a boot to the face, sending him to the dentist for repairs.

"When I look at the roster there is a lot of players in good form and doing well at their clubs," said Biello. "I'm really excited about the selection there's players that will be hungry.

"I want players that are hungry, coming in with that attitude of representing this country.

"For me it is about reigniting that passion and bringing in players that are in form."

The most capped player in the squad is also the oldest in 31-year-old Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio.

Leading the Canadian attack will be Lille striker Jonathan David who sits second in the Ligue 1 scoring chart behind Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe.

