Copa America 2024: fixtures, dates, where to watch and everything else about the tournament

Argentina won their 15th Copa América in 2021 at the Maracana in Brazil and they return for the 2024 edition of the tournament along with hosts USA and 14 other nations. Below are all the groups and fixtures for the tournament starting on June 20th in the States. The final will be played on July 14th.
Follow all the Copa América results.
All times and dates for this tournament below are Central European Time (CET).
Group A
Participants: Argentina (15 titles), Peru (two titles), Chile (two titles), CONCACAF play-off winner A
Fixtures:
June 21st
Argentina vs CONCACAF play-off winner A - 02:00 CET (Atlanta, GA)
June 22nd
Peru vs Chile - 02:00 CET (Arlington, TX)
June 26th
Peru vs CONCACAF play-off winner A - 00:00 CET (Kansas City, MO)
Chile vs Argentina - 03:00 CET (East Rutherford, NJ)
June 30th
Argentina vs Peru - 02:00 CET (Miami Gardens, FL)
CONCACAF play-off winner A vs Chile - 02:00 CET (Orlando, FL)
Group B
Participants: Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela, Jamaica
Fixtures:
June 23rd
Ecuador vs Venezuela - 00:00 CET (Santa Clara, CA)
Mexico vs Jamaica - 03:00 CET (Houston, TX)
June 27th
Ecuador vs Jamaica - 00:00 CET (Paradise, NV)
Venezuela vs Mexico - 03:00 CET (Los Angeles, CA)
July 1st
Jamaica vs Venezuela - 02:00 CET (Austin, TX)
Mexico vs Ecuador - 02:00 CET (Glendale, AZ)
Group C
Participants: Bolivia (one title), Uruguay (15 titles), USA, Panama
Fixtures:
June 24th
USA vs Bolivia - 00:00 CET (Arlington, TX)
Uruguay vs Panama - 03:00 CET (Miami Gardens, FL)
June 28th
Panama vs USA - 00:00 CET (Atlanta, GA)
Uruguay vs Bolivia - 03:00 CET (East Rutherford, NJ)
July 2nd
Bolivia vs Panama - 03:00 CET (Orlando, FL)
USA vs Uruguay - 03:00 CET (Kansas City, MO)
Group D
Participants: Brazil (nine titles), Colombia (one title), Paraguay (two titles), CONCACAF play-off winner B
Fixtures:
June 25th
Colombia vs Paraguay - 00:00 CET (Houston, TX)
Brazil vs CONCACAF play-off winner - 01:00 CET (Los Angeles, CA)
June 29th
Colombia vs CONCACAF play-off winner - 00:00 CET (Glendale, AZ)
Paraguay vs Brazil - 03:00 CET (Paradise, NV)
July 3rd
Brazil vs Colombia - 03:00 CET (Santa Clara, CA)
CONCACAF play-off winner vs Paraguay - 03:00 CET (Austin, TX)
Knockout stages
The group winners and runners-up progress to the quarter-finals which is followed by semi-finals and the final.
Quarter-Finals
July 5th
Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B - 03:00 CET (Houston, TX)
July 6th
Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A - 03:00 CET (Arlington, TX)
July 7th
Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D - 00:00 CET (Paradise, NV)
Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C - 03:00 CET (Glendale, AZ)
Semi-Finals
July 10th
Semi-final 1 - 02:00 CET (East Rutherford, NJ)
July 11th
Semi-final 2 - 02:00 CET (Charlotte, NC)
Third-place play-off
July 14th
Third-place play-off - 02:00 CET (Charlotte, NC)
Final
July 15th
Final - 02:00 CET (Miami Gardens, FL)
Where to watch Copa América 2024
The following broadcasters will be showing the tournament with more to be added closer to the start in June. You can also listen to selected matches via Flashscore's audio commentary.
Australia: Optus Sport
Brazil: Grupo Globo
Canada: TSN / RDS
Chile: Chilevisión / Canal 13
Colombia: Caracol Televisión / RCN Televisión
Costa Rica: Teletica
Denmark: Viaplay Group
Fiji: FBC
Indonesia: Emtek
New Zealand: TVNZ
United States: Fox Sports / TUDN / Univision