Copa America 2024: fixtures, dates, where to watch and everything else about the tournament

Copa América 2024: Everything you need to know about fixtures and dates
Argentina are the reigning champions of Copa América
The 48th edition of the Copa América takes place across June and July in the USA. Here's everything you need to know about who's playing who and when in a group-by-group guide.

Argentina won their 15th Copa América in 2021 at the Maracana in Brazil and they return for the 2024 edition of the tournament along with hosts USA and 14 other nations. Below are all the groups and fixtures for the tournament starting on June 20th in the States. The final will be played on July 14th.

Follow all the Copa América results.

All times and dates for this tournament below are Central European Time (CET).

Group A

Participants: Argentina (15 titles), Peru (two titles), Chile (two titles), CONCACAF play-off winner A

Group A standings
Flashscore

Fixtures:

June 21st

Argentina vs CONCACAF play-off winner A - 02:00 CET (Atlanta, GA)

June 22nd

Peru vs Chile - 02:00 CET (Arlington, TX)

June 26th

Peru vs CONCACAF play-off winner A - 00:00 CET (Kansas City, MO)

Chile vs Argentina - 03:00 CET (East Rutherford, NJ)

June 30th

Argentina vs Peru - 02:00 CET (Miami Gardens, FL)

CONCACAF play-off winner A vs Chile - 02:00 CET (Orlando, FL)

Group B

Participants: Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela, Jamaica

Group B standings
Flashscore

Fixtures:

June 23rd

Ecuador vs Venezuela - 00:00 CET (Santa Clara, CA)

Mexico vs Jamaica - 03:00 CET (Houston, TX)

June 27th

Ecuador vs Jamaica - 00:00 CET (Paradise, NV)

Venezuela vs Mexico - 03:00 CET (Los Angeles, CA)

July 1st

Jamaica vs Venezuela - 02:00 CET (Austin, TX)

Mexico vs Ecuador - 02:00 CET (Glendale, AZ)

Group C

Participants: Bolivia (one title), Uruguay (15 titles), USA, Panama

Group C standings
Flashscore

Fixtures:

June 24th

USA vs Bolivia - 00:00 CET (Arlington, TX)

Uruguay vs Panama - 03:00 CET (Miami Gardens, FL)

June 28th

Panama vs USA - 00:00 CET (Atlanta, GA)

Uruguay vs Bolivia - 03:00 CET (East Rutherford, NJ)

July 2nd

Bolivia vs Panama - 03:00 CET (Orlando, FL)

USA vs Uruguay - 03:00 CET (Kansas City, MO)

Group D

Participants: Brazil (nine titles), Colombia (one title), Paraguay (two titles), CONCACAF play-off winner B

Group D standings
Flashscore

Fixtures:

June 25th

Colombia vs Paraguay - 00:00 CET (Houston, TX)

Brazil vs CONCACAF play-off winner - 01:00 CET (Los Angeles, CA)

June 29th

Colombia vs CONCACAF play-off winner - 00:00 CET (Glendale, AZ)

Paraguay vs Brazil - 03:00 CET (Paradise, NV)

July 3rd

Brazil vs Colombia - 03:00 CET (Santa Clara, CA)

CONCACAF play-off winner vs Paraguay - 03:00 CET (Austin, TX)

Knockout stages

The group winners and runners-up progress to the quarter-finals which is followed by semi-finals and the final.

Quarter-Finals

July 5th

Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B - 03:00 CET (Houston, TX)

July 6th

Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A - 03:00 CET (Arlington, TX)

July 7th

Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D - 00:00 CET (Paradise, NV)

Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C - 03:00 CET (Glendale, AZ)

Semi-Finals

July 10th

Semi-final 1 - 02:00 CET (East Rutherford, NJ)

July 11th

Semi-final 2 - 02:00 CET (Charlotte, NC)

Third-place play-off

July 14th

Third-place play-off - 02:00 CET (Charlotte, NC)

Final

July 15th

Final - 02:00 CET (Miami Gardens, FL)

Where to watch Copa América 2024

The following broadcasters will be showing the tournament with more to be added closer to the start in June. You can also listen to selected matches via Flashscore's audio commentary.

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: Grupo Globo

Canada: TSN / RDS

Chile: Chilevisión / Canal 13

Colombia: Caracol Televisión / RCN Televisión    

Costa Rica: Teletica

Denmark: Viaplay Group

Fiji: FBC

Indonesia: Emtek    

New Zealand: TVNZ

United States: Fox Sports / TUDN / Univision

