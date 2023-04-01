World Cup winner Lionel Scaloni says he will remain Argentina's head coach

Reuters
Lionel Scaloni (45) confirmed he will stay on as coach of Argentina after casting doubt over his future with the World Cup holders last November.

Scaloni had said he was contemplating walking away from his post after Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 in a 2026 World Cup qualifier, saying: "It's complicated to keep going and it's complicated to keep winning."

Local media reports said earlier this month that Scaloni reached an agreement with the Argentine FA to remain at the helm until at least the end of this summer's Copa America.

"There was a lot of talking, but I always told the truth. There were moments to think and know what to do. It was not a farewell or anything," Scaloni said in an interview with Italian television.

"I was thinking about how the national team goes on and the moment also to allow space for the youngsters, and this is important for us. It was a moment of reflection."

Argentina are in a strong position in World Cup qualifying
Flashscore

Scaloni took over as coach in 2018 and led Argentina to the Copa America title in 2021 - their first major trophy since the 1986 World Cup - and their third World Cup triumph the following year.

