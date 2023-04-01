Lionel Scaloni set to remain in charge of Argentina for Copa America

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Copa América
  4. Lionel Scaloni set to remain in charge of Argentina for Copa America
Lionel Scaloni set to remain in charge of Argentina for Copa America
Scaloni had cast doubt on his future
Scaloni had cast doubt on his future
Reuters
Lionel Scaloni will stay on as Argentina's coach at least until the end of this summer's Copa America, where the country will defend their title, local media reported on Monday.

The news comes after the Argentina FA (AFA) President Claudio Tapia met with Scaloni to discuss the national team's upcoming friendlies in China ahead of the June 20-July 14 continental tournament in the United States.

Reuters has contacted the AFA for comment.

"Lionel Scaloni will remain in the Argentina national team and will coach through to the Copa America," Gaston Edul, a sports journalist for TyCSports in Argentina, said in a social media post. "Surely, in the next few days, an official voice will confirm it."

Scaloni had cast doubt over his future in the post in November, when Argentina beat Brazil in South American World Cup qualifiers, saying: "It's complicated to keep going and it's complicated to keep winning."

The 45-year-old took over as coach in 2018 and led Argentina to the Copa America title in 2021 - their first major trophy since the 1986 World Cup - and their third world title in Qatar the following year.

Mentions
FootballCopa AméricaScaloni LionelArgentina
Related Articles
Argentina and Brazil get favourable Copa America draws, USA to face Uruguay
Lionel Messi focused on Copa America title defence and not long-term Argentina future
Argentina's Angel Di Maria to quit internationals after Copa America
Show more
Football
Asian Cup minnows Tajikistan plan to go on offensive against holders Qatar
England women's coach Sarina Wiegman extends contract to 2027
Roma part company with Jose Mourinho following poor run of form
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Firmino linked with Chelsea, Manchester United want Zirkzee
Updated
Football Tracker: FIFA Best Awards handed out, Atalanta soar in Serie A
Updated
Angola ambush Algeria as Mabululu salvages point in sides' AFCON opener
Messi, Bonmati and Guardiola all win prizes at The Best FIFA Football Awards
Updated
Electric Atalanta romp past sorry Frosinone to move into Serie A's top five
Son Heung-Min demands South Korean 'commitment' in Asian Cup title quest
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Firmino linked with Chelsea, Manchester United want Zirkzee
From elephants to scorpions: The nicknames of all 2023 AFCON participants
Football Tracker: FIFA Best Awards handed out, Atalanta soar in Serie A
Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Ali Carter to win record-extending eighth Masters title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings