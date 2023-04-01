Argentina and Brazil get favourable Copa America draws, USA to face Uruguay

World Cup winners Argentina kick off the tournament at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on June 20 with a Group A match-up against Canada or Trinidad and Tobago, who will meet in a CONCACAF play-off in March.
Argentina will also face Peru and Chile in a rematch of the 2016 centenary edition final, where Lionel Messi's side lost on penalties in the first tournament played on US soil.
Nine-time winners Brazil, runners-up at the previous tournament, have been drawn in Group D with Colombia and Paraguay as well as another CONCACAF qualifier, either Honduras or Costa Rica.
The US face Bolivia and Panama in their first two Group C matches before taking on heavy-hitters Uruguay, who are tied with Argentina for the most Copa titles (15).
The Americans are hoping to improve on their best result in the tournament following their top-four finish in 2016.
CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico are in Group B alongside Jamaica, Venezuela and Ecuador.
The top two in each of the four groups proceed to the quarter-finals.
The draw was held at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, the host city of the final on July 14 at the Hard Rock Stadium.