Argentina coach Scaloni says Lionel Messi will be fit for World Cup qualifiers

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Championship
  4. Argentina coach Scaloni says Lionel Messi will be fit for World Cup qualifiers
Argentina coach Scaloni says Lionel Messi will be fit for World Cup qualifiers
Messi is set to be fit for Argentina's matches
Messi is set to be fit for Argentina's matches
Reuters
Lionel Messi (36) will be fit for Argentina's World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil despite his lack of game time, coach Lionel Scaloni said on Wednesday.

Messi's Inter Miami side were eliminated before the MLS playoffs and he has been out of action for almost a month in the middle of the season.

"Messi is fine, he is doing well. Even though he's played one game in the last 25 days, he's been training normally, he's fit and good," Scaloni told a press conference on Wednesday.

Argentina face Uruguay on Thursday before playing Brazil next Tuesday.

Record eight-times Ballon d'Or winner Messi played his last match with Inter Miami on October 21st, with the team failing to make the MLS playoffs after winning the Leagues Cup in August.

Messi in action in training
Reuters

Messi's brace gave Argentina a 2-0 victory over Peru last month.

Scaloni could not hide his excitement at coming up against his former Argentina coach Marcelo Bielsa, who is now in charge of Uruguay.

"All of us who have passed through his hands (as a coach) are marked. It's a satisfaction to be able to face him and greet him," he said.

Argentina are top of the South American qualifying group with 12 points after four wins from four matches. Uruguay are second with seven points, level with third-placed Brazil and fourth-placed Venezuela.

"This team has already shown that it is capable of playing against any opponent... We will rise to the occasion, we are ready to compete," he added.

Mentions
FootballMessi LionelArgentinaUruguayBrazilWorld Championship
Related Articles
Messi bags brace for Argentina, Neymar injured as Bielsa's Uruguay beat Brazil
Spanish defender Maffeo named in Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers
Lionel Messi still in doubt for Paraguay qualifier, says coach Scaloni
Show more
Football
Haifa and Tel Aviv to play UEFA home games in Serbia behind closed doors
Palestine official says Gaza conflict taking toll on players ahead of World Cup qualifiers
Former Spurs midfielder O'Hara loves Postecoglou but thinks he can be reckless
USA ready to begin Nations League defence against Trinidad and Tobago
Fernando Diniz stresses plenty of stars can fill Neymar's role in Brazil
Euro 2024 permutations: How things stand ahead of the final qualifiers
Updated
Carrasco goal gives experimental Belgium low-key friendly win over Serbia
Late Israel equaliser puts Switzerland's Euro 2024 qualification on ice
Serbia's stadium to be partially closed against Bulgaria after fans' racism
Most Read
FIFA reschedules Israeli men's and women's national teams' matches to November
Alcaraz beats ranting Rublev, Medvedev through to semi-finals after downing Zverev
Absence from the 2023 AFCON could tarnish Thomas Partey’s Ghana legacy
Jannik Sinner edges Novak Djokovic to close in on ATP Finals' last four

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings