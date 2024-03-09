'Dangerous' Bayern have found their 'spark', warns hat-trick hero Harry Kane

Kane has five goals in his last two games
Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane (30) warned Saturday "we can be really dangerous" after scoring his fourth hat-trick of the season in an 8-1 demolition of Mainz.

After Tuesday's 3-0 win over Lazio which ensured progression to the Champions League quarter-finals, Bayern have now notched back-to-back wins for the first time in more than a month.

The run pales in comparison to their poor form in March, where Bayern won just one of five.

"If we play like we did in the past two matches, we can be really dangerous with the quality we have in this team.

"I hope we can use it as a spark and that's the aim now, to continue for the rest of our games."

Bayern, on a run of 11 straight German titles, sit seven points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen, although Xabi Alonso's unbeaten team have a game in hand at home to lowly Wolfsburg on Sunday.

"Obviously it's disappointing that we're not higher in the league, but you've got to give credit to Leverkusen... they're obviously having a special season."

Kane brought his goal tally to 30 from 25 league games this season, equalling the mark set by Uwe Seeler in 1963-64 for the most goals in a debut campaign with a German club.

The England captain admitted he had "mixed feelings" after yet another excellent personal season but one with dwindling hope of finally picking up his first team trophy.

"I came here to score goals and to help the team as much as possible.

"We all know we want to win trophies -- the Bundesliga, the Champions League.

"Things can turn around really quickly in football. You have highs and lows, but you just have to ride with it and try and have more highs."

The England forward now sits just 11 goals behind Robert Lewandowski's season record of 41 goals, set in 2020-21 for Bayern.

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel, who will leave the club at the end of the season as a result of the club's poor run in March, backed his striker to break Lewandowski's record.

"I believe he can do everything.

"He's doing what he's always done - throughout his career. He's a role model, a great personality, a top player.

"It's a gift to be his coach. He's proving week in week out that it was the right decision to sign him."

Mentions
