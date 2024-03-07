Bayern on the ropes but ready to fight back in Bundesliga title battle

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Bayern on the ropes but ready to fight back in Bundesliga title battle
Bayern on the ropes but ready to fight back in Bundesliga title battle
Bayern Munich are not out of the running just yet in Germany
Bayern Munich are not out of the running just yet in Germany
Reuters
Bayern Munich may trail Bayer Leverkusen by 10 points with 10 games left in the Bundesliga this season but they are not yet ready to throw in the towel, having been boosted by their midweek Champions League success.

The Bavarian giants, whose coach Thomas Tuchel will leave at the end of the season following their bad run recently, moved into the Champions League last eight with a dominant 3-0 win over Lazio on Tuesday.

It was their best game in months, boosting their confidence ahead of their league match at home to second-bottom Mainz 05 on Saturday.

"We must now up the ante," Tuchel said. "We can be happy about it (beating Lazio) but on Saturday we face Mainz and they will make our life difficult.

"We have to keep at it for us to maintain this momentum. This has not been easy for us this season."

Bayern, winners of the last 11 league titles, have won one of their last four Bundesliga matches and are on 54 points in second place behind Leverkusen, who are eyeing their first league crown.

"The win against Lazio is good for all of us," said Bayern CEO Herbert Hainer. "Had we failed to advance we would have faced a media storm.

"Now we must focus on Mainz because in the Bundesliga things can still happen," he said.

Full standings in the Bundesliga
Flashscore

Leverkusen host lowly VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday, having to travel first to Azerbaijan for Thursday's Europa League Round of 16 game against Qarabag FK.

Xabi Alonso's team are still unbeaten in all competitions this season but midfielder Granit Xhaka warned that their campaign was not over yet.

The Swiss international said he had experience with Arsenal last season letting an eight-point lead slip as Manchester City retained their Premier League crown.

No Bundesliga team has lost the title having had a 10-point lead at this stage.

"Last season we were in a similar situation and we ended up not winning the title," said Xhaka, who joined Leverkusen this term.

"This is what I am telling my teammates in the changing room. It is not yet over. We want to remain with our feet on the ground and take it one game at a time.

"There are still 10 matches left which means 30 potential points," Xhaka said. "The race is not over yet."

Fixtures in the coming round
Flashscore

Follow the Bundesliga here.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaChampions LeagueEuropa LeagueXhaka GranitBayern MunichBayer LeverkusenMainzWolfsburg
Related Articles
'No hiding' for faltering Bayern as leaders Leverkusen threaten to pull away
Bayern's incoming sports chief Eberl still hopes for title this season
'My head is here': Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso bats away speculation
Show more
Football
Two Brighton fans attacked in Rome ahead of Europa League clash with Roma
Bellingham cleared of calling Greenwood 'a rapist' following investigation
Arsenal's Saka & Martinelli hand Arteta fitness boost for Brentford match
Sweden's Kristoffer Olsson diagnosed with multiple blood clots in his brain
Under-pressure Chelsea boss Pochettino sympathises with fans' frustration
Bologna's Champions League credentials face Inter test as Roma look to continue run
Staging Super Cup in Saudi Arabia has been good for Spanish football, says LaLiga president
Jordan Henderson hopeful of making England's Euro 2024 squad following Ajax move
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham hits out at 'ridiculous' two-game ban
Most Read
Relentless Ronnie O'Sullivan brushes aside Luca Brecel to seal inaugural World Masters title
Ronnie O'Sullivan and Luca Brecel set up World Masters final showdown in Saudi Arabia
A look at Liverpool's season as Jurgen Klopp's Reds travel to face Sparta Prague
Friends reunited for Daniele De Rossi as Roma face Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings