Atletico Madrid down Athletic Club to strengthen top-four position in LaLiga

Atletico Madrid down Athletic Club to strengthen top-four position in LaLiga
Angel Correa scoring Atleti's second
AFP
Atletico Madrid moved six points clear of Athletic Club in the race for the final Champions League qualification position, beating the Basque outfit 3-1 at the Metropolitano.

Having lost all three prior meetings between the sides this season without scoring, Atletico set about banishing demons and wasted little time, netting the opener inside the first 15 minutes.

Rodrigo De Paul’s half-volley from the fringes of the area flew past a helpless Unai Simon, who was beaten by a somewhat fortuitous deflection off the head of one of the Athletic defenders.

With Atletico looking good to take a slender lead into the interval, the Lions pegged back their fellow Champions League qualification hopefuls on the stroke of half-time.

Nico Williams’ inconspicuous run into the area allowed the striker to bury Gorka Guruzeta’s delivery into the area beyond Jan Oblak, earning Ernesto Valverde’s men a leveller with their first shot on target.

Key match stats
Opta by StatsPerform

Determined to restore their advantage as soon as possible, Diego Simeone’s men did precisely that just seven minutes after the restart as Koke's delicious defence-splitting pass was clinically converted by Angel Correa.

Atletico’s match-winner came close to getting his name onto the scoresheet again in the 72nd minute, but the Argentine was left disappointed as he saw his goalbound header well saved by Simon.

An own goal from Simon put the game to bed with 10 minutes remaining, as Samuel Lino’s shot ​​ricocheted into the net off the back of the goalkeeper.

Atletico now have a six-point buffer with just five games of the season remaining, as their participation in next season’s Champions League looks ever more likely.

Bilbao, meanwhile, are now winless in four league matches as their winless head-to-head away run extended to 13 matches.

LaLiga's top five
Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaAth BilbaoAtl. Madrid
