Football Tracker: Lazio and Atletico claim crucial wins, PSG fail to close out title

It's that time of the year when titles are being won, relegations are being confirmed and European places are being fought over. If you're a fan, it can be heaven or hell. Flashscore's Football Tracker is your one-stop shop for all the weekend's biggest results and news.

Saturday, April 27th

23:03 CET - Atletico Madrid have made a big stride towards cementing a top-four spot in LaLiga with a 3-1 win over fifth-placed Athletic Bilbao.

In the Premier League, Aston Villa and Chelsea played out an entertaining 2-2 draw.

22:59 CET - PSG have failed to claim the Ligue 1 title tonight after drawing 3-3 with Le Havre in a wet and rainy Paris. The hosts managed to bring it back from 3-1 with two late goals but they fell just short of clinching the title tonight.

With a 12-point lead, they are still on course for the title and could secure it tomorrow if Monaco do not beat Lyon.

The top of Ligue 1 Flashscore

22:37 CET - Lazio have recorded a potentially crucial 1-0 win over Verona to move up into the top six in Serie A for the time being. Atalanta are now seventh but have two games in hand on the Romans.

The full standings in Serie A Flashscore

21:53 CET - Here are the half-time scores in the late games. It's not going to plan in the rain for PSG but they do have a fella on the branch by the name of Kylian Mbappe...

PSG 1 Le Havre 2

Aston Villa 2 Chelsea 0

Atletico Madrid 1 Athletic Bilbao 1

Over in Serie A, it's goalless in the second half between Lazio and Verona.

20:55 CET - We have three great late games to enjoy today with PSG looking to clinch the Ligue 1 title against Le Havre, all they need is a win.

Over in LaLiga, there's a massive game in the race for the Champions League places with Atletico Madrid hosting Athletic Bilbao.

And in the Premier League, Aston Villa are hosting Chelsea.

Starting lineups Flashscore

20:27 CET - Well, it looked like Bayer Leverkusen were going to finally lose a game but, you guessed it, they scored a last-minute equaliser again to draw 2-2 at home to Stuttgart. The 97th minute - just incredible!

Over in the Premier League, Everton are officially safe from the drop thanks to their 1-0 win over Brentford.

They have done it again Flashscore

19:54 CET - The much-hyped match between Juventus and Milan in Serie A has ended in a rather unremarkable 0-0 draw. With the points shared, don't write Bologna off from stealing second place...

Bologna can go third with a win tomorrow.

The top five in Serie A Flashscore

19:46 CET - Stuttgart have opened up a 2-0 goal lead against Bayer Leverkusen... That's the first time any team has taken a two-goal lead against Bayer in the Bundesliga this season.

Reminder: Bayer have yet to lose a match in any competition this season, is today the day?

19:18 CET - Suddenly, all the goals have dried up! At the break, it's also goalless between Bayer and Stuttgart and between Everton and Brentford.

18:50 CET - At half-time, it's still goalless in Turin between Juventus and Milan.

18:10 CET - Play is underway in the massive Serie A clash between Juventus and Milan!

At 18:30 CET, Bayer Leverkusen face Stuttgart in another huge clash while over in the Premier League Everton are hosting Brentford at the same time. A win for Everton would secure their Premier League status for next season.

17:58 CET - Below are the full-time scores in the Premier League. With their huge loss to Newcastle, Sheffield United are officially relegated to the Championship.

Manchester United 1 Burnley 1

Newcastle United 5 Sheffield United 1

Wolves 2 Luton 1

Fulham 1 Crystal Palace 1

17:28 CET - Below are the full-time scores in the Bundesliga including a massive win for RB Leipzig in the context of the top four.

Bayern Munich 2 Eintracht Frankfurt 1

RB Leipzig 4 Dortmund 1

Freiburg 1 Wolfsburg 2

Augsburg 0 Werder Bremen 3

As it stands in the Bundesliga's top five Flashscore

17:00 CET - Girona moved up to second in LaLiga with a 2-0 win over Las Palmas earlier. With just five games to go, the Catalans have a 13-point cushion in the Champions League places, all but secured you’d think.

Later on tonight, the main event in Spain sees fourth-placed Atletico Madrid hosting first-placed Athletic Bilbao in a huge clash.

LaLiga's top five as it stands Flashscore

16:50 CET - Here are the scores at the break in the Premier League:

Manchester United 0 Burnley 0

Newcastle United 1 Sheffield United 1

Wolves 1 Luton 0

Fulham 0 Crystal Palace 0

16:24 CET - Here are the half-time scores in the Bundesliga:

Bayern Munich 1 Eintracht Frankfurt 1

RB Leipzig 2 Dortmund 1

Freiburg 1 Wolfsburg 0

Augsburg 0 Werder Bremen 0

15:45 CET - Next up in the Premier League, a bumper set of fixtures kicking off at the hour. A reminder, Sheffield United will be relegated if they lose.

Manchester United vs Burnley

Newcastle United vs Sheffield United

Wolves vs Luton

Fulham vs Crystal Palace

15:24 CET - Liverpool have dropped more points in the Premier League title race. Their 2-2 draw at West Ham has all but ended their fading title hopes if those weren't already extinguished in midweek.

Unfortunately, Jurgen Klopp's iconic reign is ending with a whimper it seems.

Liverpool's form has dropped off at the wrong time Flashscore

15:00 CET - There are some big games coming up in the Bundesliga. At 15:30 CET, Bayern Munich host Eintracht Frankfurt while RB Leipzig take on Dortmund in a proper battle for fourth.

Later, from 18:30 CET, unbeaten champions Bayer Leverkusen face a tricky test to keep their incredible run going against third-placed Stuttgart.

See all the fixtures here.

Scores and fixtures in the round Flashscore

14:24 CET - Are Liverpool's title chances about to be over for good? At half-time at the London Stadium, they're trailing West Ham 1-0 with Jarred Bowen heading the shots in front just before the break.

13:50 CET - One of the main events today will be PSG's match with Le Havre (from 21:00 CET). That's because the Parisians can wrap up the Ligue 1 title with a win and they'll be heavily backed to do so.

Before then, though, there's a lot of football to get through... Bayern and Bayer are both in action in Germany, Sheffield United could be relegated from the Premier League while Everton could secure their safety! Plus Juventus host Milan in Serie A.

12:34 CET - Here's how West Ham and Liverpool will line up for this afternoon's Premier League clash:

The starting XIs Flashscore

11:02 CET - We have a huge day ahead of us, and it's starting at 13:30 CET in East London, where Liverpool will look to keep their now-slim title chances alive with a win against West Ham.

10:20 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's football!