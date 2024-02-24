'My head is here': Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso bats away speculation

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. 'My head is here': Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso bats away speculation
'My head is here': Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso bats away speculation
Xabi Alonso is interviewed prior to the Bundesliga football match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Mainz
Xabi Alonso is interviewed prior to the Bundesliga football match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Mainz
AFP
Xabi Alonso (42) said on Friday links to Liverpool and Bayern Munich were "just speculation" and that his "head is here" as he strives to take his record-breaking Bayer Leverkusen side to a first Bundesliga title.

Leverkusen beat Mainz 2-1 at home, extending their unbeaten run this season to 33 games, breaking the German record set by Hansi Flick's Bayern between 2019 and 2020.

The win took Leverkusen 11 points clear of Bayern, who host RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Leverkusen's stunning run has attracted the interest of several top European sides, including Alonso's former clubs Liverpool and Bayern, both of whom will have vacancies in the dugout this summer when Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel respectively leave.

"Right now it's just speculation" the Spaniard told DAZN after the win.

"My head is here. We have a lot to do. We're in a great situation. We should enjoy it and continue to prepare, and that's all I'm thinking about."

Bundesliga standings
Flashscore

On Friday, Granit Xhaka opened the scoring after three minutes for the hosts but Mainz's Dominik Kohr equalised four minutes later.

The league leaders needed a long-range Robert Andrich goal, which was helped by a poor goalkeeping effort by Robin Zentner, with just over 20 minutes remaining to secure the three points.

Alonso admitted his side were "too emotional in the first half" saying "we did well but it wasn't great. The second goal was very important."

Match stats
Opta by Stats Perform

The manager, who won titles in Spain, England and Germany as a player, said his team were "focused on themselves" rather than a pursuing Bayern.

"We're not looking elsewhere. We know what we need to do and what we must do. The next objective is the derby in Cologne."

Asked about rumours of a summer departure for the coach, Andrich told DAZN "we take it in our stride" but said "of course I hope that he stays."

Xhaka said his side now had "a lot to lose, but were working hard and thinking game by game."

"It's not that we're simply on a roll, we have the quality.

"We're sitting 11 points ahead of Bayern and we deserve to be there."

Mentions
FootballBundesligaAlonso XabiBayer LeverkusenBayern MunichLiverpoolMainz
Related Articles
Xabi Alonso focused on Bayer Leverkusen job despite growing speculation
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Europe shakes as PSG plan spree as Arsenal target new midfielder
'No hiding' for faltering Bayern as leaders Leverkusen threaten to pull away
Show more
Football
Jurgen Klopp says League Cup trophy a big part of final chapter with Liverpool
Football Tracker: Man City and Arsenal face tricky tests, Bayern prepare for crunch clash
Updated
China turn to Branko Ivankovic after Aleksandar Jankovic contract terminated
Mauricio Pochettino hopes League Cup final officials avoid Liverpool bias
Asian Cup-winning coach Marquez Lopez handed Qatar contract until 2026
Pochettino believes Chelsea have started to 'click' ahead of League Cup final
Barcelona have not given up hope of winning successive LaLiga titles, says Xavi
Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders stresses Jurgen Klopp is irreplaceable
Bayer Leverkusen survive wobble to beat Mainz and go 33 games unbeaten
Most Read
Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen draw tricky Europa League round-of-16 opponents
Football Tracker: Man City and Arsenal face tricky tests, Bayern prepare for crunch clash
Tennis Tracker: Kalinskaya stuns Swiatek to set up Paolini final, Mensik marches on
Anna Kalinskaya shocks Iga Swiatek in Dubai to book final with Jasmine Paolini

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings