Rudy's Rumour Mill: Europe shakes as PSG plan spree as Arsenal target new midfielder

With the news swirling around the world of Kylian Mbappe's intention to leave PSG in the summer, the world of transfers is set for a big summer with the ripples to be felt across Europe. In his weekly article, transfer expert Rudy Galetti explains who could be on the move later this year.

ARSENAL SEEK NEW MIDFIELDER

Second in the standings, just two points behind Liverpool in the Premier League, Arsenal continue to work on their transfer business. The Gunners are monitoring some midfielders to strengthen in the summer and they are looking for a new player who can join the starting lineup Declan Rice, always a starter in the 25 Premier League matches played so far.

In June, Arsenal are ready to say goodbye to Jorginho who would like to stay in the Premier League, his priority, or return to Italy and Thomas Partey, who has already expressed his will to leave in June despite his contract expiring in 2025. Some midfielders are on their list: one of the hottest names is Douglas Luiz.

The Aston Villa player - already approached in the January transfer market - has decided to stay with the Villains at least until the end of the season, but Arsenal are planning a new attempt in the summer to convince him to embrace their project.

Another profile highly appreciated by Mikel Arteta is the Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi: the Spanish player has a contract until 2027 with a release clause set at 60 million euros.

It is just not just the Gunners in the race: Zubimendi is monitored closely by many other clubs such as Barcelona - with whom a verbal understanding on personal terms has been reached - Bayern, PSG and Liverpool. The competition, therefore, is very fierce.

LIVERPOOL - BETWEEN NEW MANAGER AND TRANSFER PLANS

Following the announcement of Jurgen Klopp's departure a couple of weeks ago, Liverpool started to evaluate many options to replace the German coach. The preferred profile would seem to be Xabi Alonso, the perfect heir to give continuity to the current idea of play.

Bayer Leverkusen wouldn't want him to go anytime soon, but they know that for the Spanish manager it is difficult to say no to a possible proposal from Liverpool, where he played the first part of his career as a player between 2004 and 2009.

It is not only Xabi Alonso: as told, Liverpool are exploring many options and - among others - the name of Roberto De Zerbi is highly regarded by the Liverpool management.

On the market side, some evaluations are underway. One of the main needs is to sign a new centre-back - possibly left-footed: Piero Hincapie and Goncalo Inacio are on this list, with the Ecuadorian player well known by Xabi Alonso.

Changes are also expected in midfield: Liverpool are preparing to say goodbye to Thiago Alcantara, who will not renew his contract. The Spanish player has several opportunities from Europe and also from Saudi clubs; let's keep an eye also in Italy where Juventus - which, however, consider Teun Koopmeiners the main priority - but Inter are interested in him.

On the list to replace Alcantara - among others - there are two important names: Khephren Thuram and Hakan Calhanoglu.

MBAPPE - REAL MADRID AGREEMENT STRUCK AT BEGINNING OF FEBRUARY

Kylian Mbappe will be a new Real Madrid player, there isn't much doubt about that, giving no chance for Liverpool as well as for the Saudi clubs interested in him.

The French striker, before communicating his decision to Nasser Al Khelafi, had already reached an agreement in principle with the Spanish club at the beginning of February both on image rights and also on the salary, which, obviously, will certainly not be as high as now.

Kylian Mbappe is running away as Ligue 1's top goalscorer this season Opta by StatsPerform, Profimedia

What is still missing are some aspects related to the fees on which Kylian's mother plays a very important role. In any case, it's only a matter of time: Mbappe will wear the Camiseta Blanca next season. PSG, on their side, are already preparing an incredible party to say goodbye to the player in June and they've started to look around, evaluating different names to replace him.

Rafa Leao is considered the ideal profile: the AC Milan winger's agent is exploring different solutions for his client and PSG would represent a great opportunity, also economically. PSG will concretely evaluate in the coming weeks whether to activate his release clause in the summer. PSG are also working on other roles to strengthen the squad in June: Bernardo Silva is still in the Paris sights, while the interest in Marcus Rashford remains active: with the right proposal, he can leave Manchester United.

MOURINHO - NO RUSH OVER NEXT MOVE

Jose Mourinho has not yet decided his future. Saudi Arabia remains the main option for him: as we know, last summer, Mourinho refused a huge offer from there, but a few weeks ago Al Shabab tried to take the opportunity to immediately convince him to face a new challenge. The Portuguese manager was open to evaluate the idea of coaching in the Saudi League, however, the Finance Committee of the Public Investment Fund did not approve the transfer of the coach to Al Shabab.

As a result, the budget for him was no longer available and the discussions were abandoned. However, the Saudi negotiator is now working internally to propose, in the coming weeks, the bench of an even more important club than Al Shabab, with a greater budget available to definitively convince the 'Special One'.

However, the race for the Portuguese coach is absolutely open: Mourinho is in no rush to decide and is waiting for a project that fully convinces him.

Bayern Munich are obviously looking for a new coach for next season with Thomas Tuchel, whose results this season are far from satisfactory - if he is not sacked first - will leave the German club in June. Various names are being evaluated, but - at the moment - there are no advanced discussions with the former AS Roma coach.

IVAN TONEY - WHAT'S HIS FUTURE?

Ivan Toney has finally returned from suspension and is already making an immediate impact with four goals in five appearances in the Premier League so far.

Brentford now six points away from Everton in the relegation zone - know that they won't keep the English striker in the summer and are ready for an auction, evaluating proposals starting from around 55 million.

Toney, on his side, is also ready for the big leap to a top Premier League club and has been followed for a long time by Manchester United - who preferred Rasmus Hojlund last summer - now Arsenal is taking concrete steps for Toney and the Gunners are confident they will be able to convince the attacker in the summer.

Despite some links with Chelsea, Arsenal are the best positioned club for the Brentford striker, especially in the light of their will to sell Eddie Nketiah in the next few months.

Nketiah is attracting the interest of many English teams that would like to offer him a key role and the 24-year-old could be persuaded to start a new experience elsewhere.