Rudy's Rumour Mill: Inter Milan offer to Zielinski, Tottenham plan title mega spend

TribalFootball's transfer expert Rudy Galetti brings us all the latest news from the football market with the January window just around the corner.

Inter Milan chasing Buchanan as other signings within sight

Inter Milan are closing the agreement with Club Brugge for the purchase of Tajon Buchanan, confirmed. The Canadian winger arrives in Serie A for around 12 million euros, between fixed fee and bonuses. The Italian club monitored him for a long time and now - due to Juan Cuadrado's injury - Beppe Marotta wanted to speed things up, to give to mister Inzaghi a quality alternative to Denzel Dumfries.

Before finalising Buchanan - in the past weeks - Inter also asked for information about of Girona's Arnau Martinez - who remains on the list for the future - in light of the renewal of the contract of Dumfries: the agreement of the Dutch player expires in 2025 and talks are still ongoing and not close to a done deal.

Not only wingers: the Nerazzurri are very active on the transfer market and are also exploring some opportunities to strengthen the attack. Mehdi Taremi - whose contract with Porto expires next summer - remains the preferred profile, even if his club is not open to give discounts and Inter's budget may not be enough to take him in January.

Lastly, the Nerazzurri are also working on a new midfielder in June: the Italian club is on the verge of offering a 3+1-year proposal to Piotr Zielinski.

The Pole, whose contract with Napoli expires at the end of the season, is currently not satisfied with their renewal offer and could leave as a free agent.

Spurs chase more reinforcements

After a completely forgettable month of November - with three defeats in three Premier League matches - Tottenham returned to playing well and winning, getting back into the race for the Champions League positions, thanks to victories against Newcastle, Nottingham and Everton.

Just six points behind the leader Liverpool, Spurs are already working on the transfer market - both for winter and summer sessions - with the aim of strengthening the squad, particularly in defence and attack.

Tosin Adarabioyo, of Fulham, and Jean-Clair Todibo are two of the centre-backs monitored already for January, even if Manchester United are leading the race for the Nice player. The arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe – also owner of the French team which asks for around 50-60million euros to let Jean-Clair go - will certainly facilitate the possible transfer of the defender to the Red Devils.

Returning to focus on Tottenham, let's keep an eye also to potential moves in particular for the next summer: the Feyenoord player Santiago Gimenez remains at the top of their list as a possible reinforcement as a new forward and Spurs are planning to take concrete steps soon.

Juventus head into the market as Scudetto battle rages

Second in the Serie A standings just four points behind Inter, Juventus seem to be the only real rival for the Nerazzurri in the Italian league. For this reason, the Bianconeri are already planning the winter transfer window, to strengthen the squad and give Mister Allegri the chance to stay in the race until the end of the season.

The keyword of the next session of the Bianconeri is "financial sustainability", with low-cost solutions or transfers on loan, without forgetting to improve the level of the squad.

Kalvin Phillips, from this perspective, remains a complicated option: Manchester City are not open to a loan with option to buy and furthermore the attention of Newcastle and Bayern is becoming more and more insistent. Also in England, Juventus continues to remain in contact with Manchester United for Jadon Sancho. Even in this operation, however, the player's demands are high and only a loan with a salary shared with his current club could unlock the situation.

That's why other profiles are emerging, like Georgiy Sudakov from Shakhtar Donetsk: the Bianconeri really like the player and will try to find a solution in the coming weeks with the Ukrainian team. In defence, Strahinja Pavlovic (RB Salzburg), Jakob Kiwior (Arsenal) and Mario Hermoso - whose contract with Atletico Madrid will expire in June 2024 and there is still no agreement on the possible renewal – are always on the list.

Uncertain future for Juan Miranda

We already talked about it a month ago: the future of Juan Miranda - at the moment - is a question between Real Betis and AC Milan. The Spanish club has been discussing the renewal of his contract expiring in June for some time, while the Rossoneri approached the left-back already last summer to understand the room for negotiation.

Compared with the latest updates, however, there have been interesting developments that could definitively change the fate of the Spanish player. The last - and final - offer presented by Betis to extend the agreement until at least 2025 was judged insufficient and too low by Miranda and his entourage. Despite the desire of the player to continue wearing the Verdiblancos shirt, these conditions do not allow - at the moment - to continue the negotiation.

The left-back, who will be a free agent at the end of the season, has therefore resumed contact with AC Milan who, more than any other team, have shown concrete interest in him and to date seem to be in pole position for his arrival in the summer. More complex, however, is a possible transfer as early as January: the Spanish club continues to ask for 5-7million euros to let him go, an amount that the Rossoneri would not want to spend, despite the many injuries in defence.