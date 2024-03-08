Bayern Munich's Thomas Tuchel stresses they 'haven't given up on league title'

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Bayern Munich's Thomas Tuchel stresses they 'haven't given up on league title'
Bayern Munich's Thomas Tuchel stresses they 'haven't given up on league title'
Tuchel is leaving Bayern at the end of the season
Tuchel is leaving Bayern at the end of the season
Profimedia
Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel said Friday his side "haven't given up on the Bundesliga title" despite sitting 10 points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen with 10 games left.

Bayern's bid for a 12th straight Bundesliga title looks increasingly unlikely with Xabi Alonso's unbeaten side on course for a first-ever top-flight crown.

With Leverkusen playing in the Europa League, Bayern will play before Alonso's side in the coming weeks, giving Tuchel's men a chance to turn up the heat with a victory.

Bayern host second-last Mainz on Saturday, a day before Leverkusen host Wolfsburg.

"There's a difference between declaring war (on Leverkusen) and giving up," Tuchel told reporters.

"The gap is very big, that's realistic. We have to win, win, win, we no longer have it in our own hands.

"Leverkusen can no longer feel our breath, which is our own fault. But that doesn't dismiss us from our obligation to give everything tomorrow."

Bayern had a good week on and off the pitch. In addition to Tuesday's 3-0 win over Lazio which secured Champions League quarter-final qualification, Bayern re-signed teenage forward Mathys Tel until 2029.

"Of course results like this help us and give us courage and self-confidence. We hope more wins are to follow."

However, Mainz have a strong recent record against Bayern, winning three of their past six matches in the league.

Mentions
FootballBayern MunichBayer LeverkusenMainzBundesliga
Related Articles
Bayern on the ropes but ready to fight back in Bundesliga title battle
'My head is here': Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso bats away speculation
'No hiding' for faltering Bayern as leaders Leverkusen threaten to pull away
Show more
Football
Eddie Howe says Kieran Tripper is set to miss Newcastle's next two games with injury
Hack the Weekend: Manchester United and Lazio to struggle, Brest favourites against Lens
Ligue 1 outsiders Brest bounding towards unlikely Champions League place
Who's Missing: Mohamed Salah back just in time for Liverpool's clash with Manchester City
Xabi Alonso not worried about Leverkusen's unbeaten run coming to an end
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez on target as Miami fight back for draw in Nashville
FIFA report shows no doping cases prosecuted from its tournaments in 2023
Editors' Picks: Heavyweights clash, Six Nations returns & Liverpool host City
Jurgen Klopp happy with Darwin Nunez's 'important attitude' as Liverpool sink Sparta
Most Read
Manchester City out to hand Liverpool reality check in Anfield showdown
Haaland rebukes Alexander-Arnold's jibe that Liverpool's titles 'mean more' than City's
Relentless Ronnie O'Sullivan brushes aside Luca Brecel to seal inaugural World Masters title
Simona Halep accepts Miami Open wildcard after doping ban gets reduced

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings