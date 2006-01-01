Domenico Tedesco says Belgium will stick with 25-man selection for Euro 2024

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Domenico Tedesco says Belgium will stick with 25-man selection for Euro 2024

Domenico Tedesco says Belgium will stick with 25-man selection for Euro 2024

Belgium will not be adding an extra name
Belgium will not be adding an extra nameProfimedia
Belgium will take 25 players to the European Championship after deciding not to add an extra name to the squad despite inviting two young players to train with them over the last week, coach Domenico Tedesco said on Friday.

Belgium have already named 25 players -- one less than the number allowed for the tournament in Germany - but invited Arne Engels and Mandela Keita to train with the squad this week, sparking speculation that one of them could be added by Friday’s midnight deadline.

But Tedesco confirmed neither would be going to the tournament.

We have decided to go to the European Championship with 25," he told a press conference.

It’s all about the group spirit. I didn't want to disappoint a young player. I have always been clear that we would go to Germany with 25."

This is despite the coach confirming there remained question marks over the fitness of defenders Jan Vertonghen and Arthur Theate.

The 37-year-old Vertonghen, who is Belgium’s most capped international with 154 appearances, is struggling to shake off a groin injury while left back Theate has an ankle injury.

"It won't be long before Vertonghen is back. Of course it is not easy for him to be on the sidelines, but he is an important player in our selection," said Tedesco, confirming Theate would be out for a while longer.

Tedesco confirmed that Bundesliga-based Koen Casteels will be the first-choice goalkeeper for Belgium, who are without Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois. Casteels will play in the last warm-up game against Luxembourg in Brussels on Saturday and also at Euro 2024.

The other goalkeepers are also top goalkeepers, but it was details that ensured that Casteels became the first goalkeeper," said Tedesco.

Belgium’s first game at Euro 2024 is against Slovakia in Frankfurt on June 17.

Mentions
FootballEuroDomenico TedescoBelgium
Related Articles
Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco confirms Thibaut Courtois ruled out of Euro 2024
Euro 2024: Ranking all the tournament's kits from best to worst
Belgium's De Bruyne celebrates 100 caps with goal in 2-0 win over Montenegro
Show more
Football
Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany
Updated
‘That night in Bamako’: Ghana's fightback can fuel a new Black Stars dawn
Thomas Meunier backs Koen Casteels as Thibaut Courtois replacement for Belgium
Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku still the keys for rebuilding Belgium
Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi left out of Spain's Euro 2024 squad
Updated
EXCLUSIVE: Dele Olorundare says South Africa are out for revenge against Nigeria
Chelsea sign defender Tosin Adarabioyo from Fulham on free transfer
Southgate confident of winning over England fans with new-look Euros squad
Bruno Guimaraes 'very happy' at Newcastle but unsure what future holds
Most Read
Grealish and Maguire out as Eze and Wharton make 26-man England squad
Alexander Zverev assault case ends with settlement as he contests French Open
Gauff calls for video replays after controversial decision during semi-final loss
The Netherlands announce their final 26-man squad for Euro 2024

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings