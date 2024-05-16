FIFA to propose mandatory racism sanctions, including match forfeits

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. FIFA to propose mandatory racism sanctions, including match forfeits

FIFA to propose mandatory racism sanctions, including match forfeits

The FIFA headquarters in Switzerland
The FIFA headquarters in SwitzerlandReuters
FIFA will present a proposal to its Congress to implement mandatory sanctions, including match forfeits, for incidents of racist abuse across all its 211 member associations, the secretary general of world football's governing body said on Thursday.

Mattias Grafstrom, who was formally appointed as the FIFA Secretary General this week, wrote a letter to all member associations outlining the proposal which includes rules and sanctions, action on the field and potential criminal charges.

"We... will make racism a specific offence with mandatory inclusion in the individual Disciplinary Codes of all 211 FIFA Member Associations, differentiating racism from other incidents, giving acts of racism their own specific and severe sanctions, including match forfeits," Grafstrom said, with the proposal to be presented at the FIFA Congress in Bangkok on Friday.

"We will pause, suspend and abandon games in cases of racism, introducing a global standard gesture for players to communicate racist incidents and referees to signal the implementation of the three-step procedure."

The gesture involves players raising their hands and crossing their wrists so the referee is made aware of a racist incident.

The three-step procedure adopted by FIFA involves the referee requesting a public announcement to call for such behaviour to cease, suspending the match until it stops and, in some scenarios, abandoning the match altogether.

"We... will push for the recognition of racism as a criminal offence in every country in the world, and where already an offence, will push for prosecution with the severity it deserves," FIFA added.

FIFA will also look into developing and promoting educational initiatives with schools and governments while establishing an anti-racism panel composed of former players.

Mentions
FootballFIFA
Related Articles
FIFA signs four year worldwide partnership deal with Saudi Aramco
FIFA and UEFA both seek answers amid corruption probe into Spanish federation
Tuchel in talks to stay at Bayern Munich as club have not found a replacement
Show more
Football
West Ham's Michail Antonio reveals he 'hated football' before seeking therapy
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson out for rest of season with eye injury
Sevilla legend Jesus Navas to leave club at the end of the season
Germany boss Nagelsmann ignores Hummels to stick with regulars for Euro 2024
‘It makes our job difficult’ - Firat gutted by Kenya playing home matches in Malawi
What will Arne Slot find at Liverpool when Jurgen Klopp departs?
Premier League permutations: What Manchester City and Arsenal need to win title
Chelsea players love and want to fight for Pochettino, says Cole Palmer
Most Read
Brain injury charity slams delay of Ederson substitution against Spurs
Premier League clubs to vote on scrapping VAR for next season
'Best ever' tennis takes Tabilo past Zhang and into Rome semi-final with Zverev
Man Utd beat Newcastle in thriller to stay in the hunt for European qualification

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings