FIFA and UEFA both seek answers amid corruption probe into Spanish federation

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. FIFA and UEFA both seek answers amid corruption probe into Spanish federation
FIFA and UEFA both seek answers amid corruption probe into Spanish federation
FIFA have RFEF for the names of those who will be investigated in the probe
FIFA have RFEF for the names of those who will be investigated in the probe
Reuters
World football governing body FIFA and its European counterpart UEFA have written to the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) requesting a detailed update after arrests were made in a corruption probe last week in Spain.

FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom and UEFA General Secretary Theodore Theodoridis sent a joint letter to Pedro Rocha, the president of the RFEF's management committee, expressing their concern and seeking more information.

In the letter, seen by Reuters, both FIFA and UEFA have asked the RFEF about the nature of the allegations as well as who is being investigated.

The RFEF fired two executives last week it said were linked to a multimillion-euro corruption probe.

Police searched the RFEF headquarters and an apartment belonging to its former President Luis Rubiales (46), while seven people were arrested in a corruption probe over a multimillion-euro deal to relocate the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia.

Rubiales has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

FIFA and UEFA also sought information on the next steps in the investigation and what action is expected.

Spain are one of the co-hosts for the 2030 World Cup, along with Portugal and Morocco, but the RFEF has been forced to deal with a string of off-field issues recently.

In September, Rubiales resigned as RFEF president and a month later he was banned by FIFA from all football activities for three years for allegedly kissing player Jenni Hermoso (33) on the lips without consent after Spain's women's World Cup triumph.

Rubiales argued it was consensual and denied any wrongdoing but a prosecutor at Spain's High Court is seeking a prison sentence of two-and-a-half years for Rubiales.

Rubiales had his appeal against the three-year ban dismissed by FIFA in January.

Rocha was also asked when the management committee would convene an Extraordinary General Assembly to elect a new president for the remainder of the presidential term of office.

Rubiales was re-elected unopposed in September 2020 for a four-year term.

On Wednesday, the RFEF said it would submit to the Management Committee's calls for the implementation of a forensic audit on "any type of contract that may be under suspicion" due to Rubiales's actions.

Rocha said in a statement it was "essential to separate and disassociate the institution from the alleged criminal conduct of individuals."

"We will stop at nothing to purge any existing questionable conduct," he added.

Mentions
FootballRubiales Luis ManuelHermoso JeniferFIFA
Related Articles
Spanish Football Federation fires executives linked to corruption probe
Prosecutor seeks two-and-a-half-year jail term for Luis Rubiales over kiss
Players must help restore image of Spanish football after RFEF raids, says manager
Show more
Football
Tonali charged with second betting breach as FA brings forward 50 counts of misconduct
Updated
Nuno Espirito Santo says Nottingham Forest must deal with reality after point deduction
Mauricio Pochettino reveals Ben Chilwell absent from Chelsea training due to injury
Under pressure Juventus need result at Lazio to stop the rot in Serie A
Red-hot Athletic Bilbao face Real Madrid challenge with cup final on the horizon
Head coach Engin Firat says Kenya national team gelling but lacking support
Spurs' James Maddison confident about making England Euros squad
Liverpool and Man Utd launch programme to combat tragedy-related abuse
Lyon power past Benfica to reach Women's Champions League semis
Most Read
Danielle Collins says decision to retire is about more than just tennis
Collins reaches Miami semi-finals in farewell season with win over Garcia
Tonali charged with second betting breach as FA brings forward 50 counts of misconduct
Xabi Alonso 'has better options' than Liverpool, according to Lothar Matthaus

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings