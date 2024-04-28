Arteta urges Arsenal to keep feet on the ground after Spurs win

Arteta urges Arsenal to keep feet on the ground after Spurs win
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to Bukayo SakaAFP
Arsenal must not get carried away with their Premier League title chances after edging local rivals Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 in a hard-fought London derby, manager Mikel Arteta said on Sunday.

The Gunners raced into a three-goal lead by halftime but Spurs battled back with two goals and left the visitors holding on for the points after a storming late comeback.

"Don't get carried away with yourself. Just understand we have to be better, we want to be better. There's a margin for improvement and we go again against Bournemouth," said Arteta.

League leaders Arsenal host the Cherries on Saturday before finishing with games at Manchester United and home to Everton in a thrilling title race as they try to hold off Manchester City.

"We are right on it. The motivation and what is ahead is beautiful," he told reporters after a nervous finish away to Tottenham, who could have snatched a draw at the end.

Arsenal have bounced back after losing 2-0 at home to Aston Villa in the Premier League and then 1-0 at Bayern Munich as they exited the Champions League in the quarter-finals.

They beat Wolves away, thrashed Chelsea at The Emirates and have now taken three points at neighbours Spurs, which Arteta acknowledged was always difficult.

However, he said his team was ready for the challenge and raring to go as they chase their first league title in 20 years.

"They've played a lot of minutes, a lot of games. It's an emotionally demanding month but yesterday I had to stop them in training because they wanted more. That's a good sign.

"This team has a lot of courage and determination to make it happen. I have (faith in the players). In the last few minutes I was doubting a little to be fair," he said with a smile.

