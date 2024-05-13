Barcelona return to second in LaLiga after claiming victory over Real Sociedad

Barcelona return to second in LaLiga after edging to victory against Real Sociedad

Barcelona reclaimed second place in La Liga thanks to a 2-0 win over Real Sociedad, as Xavi's men registered a fifth consecutive home league victory for the first time since October.

Looking to replicate last season’s away win over Barcelona, Sociedad made an encouraging start at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, with Sheraldo Becker going close on a couple of occasions. The former Union Berlin forward fizzed an early effort over the bar, before he rifled the ball home in the 22nd minute, only to see his celebrations cut short by the assistant’s raised flag.

After taking time to grow into the contest, the hosts gave Real a clear warning when Raphinha crashed his fierce left-footed shot against the upright. Buoyed from that moment, Barcelona quickly cut through one of the league’s strongest defences to break the deadlock in the closing stages of the first period.

Robert Lewandowski’s piercing through pass found the run of Ilkay Gundogan, who squared the ball for Lamine Yamal to open up his body and slot into the bottom corner.

Undeterred from his first-half brush with the woodwork, Raphinha tried his luck with two long-range efforts in the opening 20 minutes of the second period. The Brazilian sent a thunderous strike over the crossbar, before he found his range with a dipping effort that forced Alex Remiro to make a superb diving stop.

Match stats Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Flashscore

With the deficit still a slender one, Brais Mendez looked set to level the scoreline when he neatly created the space to gain sight of the far corner, only to drag his shot wide of Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s post.

As the game entered the final 15 minutes, Remiro made a superb save from Ferran Torres’ low strike to keep his side in the gripping contest.

Unfortunately for the visiting goalkeeper, he could do nothing to stop Raphinha from netting a stoppage-time penalty following a handball infringement as the Blaugrana wrapped up the points late on.

While the hosts celebrate three precious points and a fifth clean sheet in seven home league games, Sociedad are left to reflect on a defeat that leaves them in seventh – one point adrift of Real Betis.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Check out the match stats here.