Teenager Pau Cubarsi signs new Barcelona deal with €500m release clause

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Teenager Pau Cubarsi signs new Barcelona deal with €500m release clause

Teenager Pau Cubarsi signs new Barcelona deal with €500m release clause

Cubarsi has signed a deal until the end of the 2026/27 season
Cubarsi has signed a deal until the end of the 2026/27 seasonAFP
Spanish teenager Pau Cubarsi (17), who has been turning heads with his mature performances in central defence in his breakout season, has extended his contract with Barcelona until 2027, the La Liga side announced in a statement on Thursday.

"FC Barcelona and player Pau Cubarsi have reached an agreement to extend his contract, which will tie him to the club until 30 June 2027," wrote Barca, adding that the new contract contains a release clause worth €500 million (£431m).

He has enjoyed a meteoric rise since being thrown into action by coach Xavi Hernandez in January and, along with 16-year-old winger Lamine Yamal, is the new face of a rejuvenated Barca.

He has put in some outstanding performances, notably in the Champions League against Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain, and has provided the stability that had been lacking in a shaky Catalan defence.

Called up to the Spanish national team for a friendly against Colombia after just a dozen appearances for his club, Cubarsi is expected to be part of La Roja's squad for Euro 2024 in Germany next June.

Mentions
FootballCubarsi PauBarcelonaLaLiga
Related Articles
Data-driven Player of the Month: Pau Cubarsi - a defender with incredible maturity
European football talking points: PSV and Real Madrid win titles, Metz facing relegation
Carlo and Catalan capsize: Key factors in Real Madrid's title triumph
Show more
Football
Sean Dyche unable to 'crack on' with Everton rebuild during takeover saga
Union Saint-Gilloise end 110-year wait for Belgian Cup success with win over Antwerp
Man United's Rashford and Martinez back in training ahead of Arsenal clash
Real Madrid's Tchouameni facing fitness battle for Champions League final
Phil Foden among stars considered for Premier League Player of the Season
Nuno and Nottingham Forest disappointed at appeal loss but time to move on
Jorginho targets silverware after signing new Arsenal deal
Atletico Madrid win appeal over racist abuse sanction
The sudden rise and puzzling fall of Ghana starlet Felix Afena-Gyan
Most Read
Joselu brace sends Real Madrid into Champions League final after dramatic win against Bayern
Wembley awaits as Real Madrid set to play their 18th Champions League final
Bayern's Manuel Neuer laments 'brutal, bitter' Champions League howler
Bayer Leverkusen edge closer to Dublin as record unbeaten run looms

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings