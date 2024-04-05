Data-driven Player of the Month: Pau Cubarsi - a defender with incredible maturity

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Data-driven Player of the Month: Pau Cubarsi - a defender with incredible maturity
Data-driven Player of the Month: Pau Cubarsi - a defender with incredible maturity
Pau Cubarsí has quickly become a mainstay of Barcelona's defence
Pau Cubarsí has quickly become a mainstay of Barcelona's defence
Profimedia
It was almost certainly the best birthday present he'd ever received. Spain's talented centre-back Pau Cubarsi (17) got his first league start for Barcelona this January, just one day before his 17th birthday. Since then, he has only missed a single game in all competitions.

The tall defender immediately caught the eye with his performances, so much so that he even featured in both of the national team's two recent friendly matches.

He displaced Andreas Christensen in the Blaugranas defence, who now plays either in midfield or among the substitutes. In the five games in March, Cubarsi was absent from the field for only 15 minutes and contributed significantly to his team conceding just the one goal during that time.

And after all this, it is worth remembering once again that he is just 17 years old! Only his teammate and another prodigy from Barcelona's La Masia academy, Lamine Yamal, is the youngest of those who have played at least 500 minutes across all competitions for clubs in the elite five European leagues this season.

Cubarsi hasn't just impressed in the domestic league. He made his Champions League debut in the middle of last month, becoming the youngest player to make his debut in the knockout stages since David Alaba in 2010. In the second leg against Napoli, he was named the player of the match.

He certainly does not play a secondary role in the line-up. On the contrary, he is comfortable on the ball and often has it at his feet, and he rarely makes mistakes. In March, he had the highest pass success rate and the highest number of passes of any Barcelona player (365 successful passes, 92.4% efficiency), with playmaker Ilkay Gundogan coming in second (323, 91%).

A graduate of the club's famed academy, he is naturally used to keeping the ball, waiting for the right moment to pass and support the attack. In the last month, he completed 84 dribbles over five metres, with only Gundogan (103) and Real midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni (85) managing more in LaLiga.

Cubarsi carries
Opta

Even though Cubarsi regularly brought the ball out primarily to escape from a dangerous situation rather than having an attack in mind, he still completed a high number of progressive runs and was among the top 20 in the Spanish league in this respect.

At the same time, he conjured up the highest number of actions from open play that led to a shot (six, with Gundogan having the same number) out of everyone at Barcelona.

The young defender is reliable in duels thanks to his height and anticipation, both on the ground (55.6%) and in the air (50%). What he excels at, however, is battling for the ball. In total, he has managed to rob an opposing player of the ball nine times out of 11 in the past month. Again, the best out of any player at Barca.

To his fans, he may remind them of Argentine all-rounder Javier Mascherano, who coach Pep Guardiola converted from a defensive midfielder to a defender after his arrival from Liverpool. According to statistics, Cubarsi is performing at the level of his predecessor in the 2015/16 season. Back then, Barca triumphed in the league, domestic cup, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup...

Players similar to Cubarsi
Opta

Who knows, maybe big team trophies are in the offing for this extraordinary talent this season. The first big test will be the Champions League quarter-final against Kylian Mbappe's PSG in the coming weeks.

Mentions
FootballBarcelonaCubarsi PauLaLigaFeatures
Related Articles
Editors' Picks: Man United clash with Liverpool, Sinner & Alcaraz face off at Indian Wells
Barcelona see off 10-man Las Palmas to keep faint title hopes alive
Barca starlets Yamal and Cubarsi 'can define era of world football', says Xavi
Show more
Football
Chelsea down Manchester United thanks to record-breaking Cole Palmer
Inter eyeing Milan derby title triumph as Roma host capital clash
EXCLUSIVE: Legendary Ayisat Yusuf talks up Nigeria’s Olympic hopes against South Africa
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp happy to avoid further injuries ahead of crucial Man Utd trip
Chelsea's Mauricio Pochettino hopes dramatic Man Utd win is turning point
Tottenham mogul Joe Lewis spared prison for insider trading
Erik ten Hag blames poor decisions for Man Utd's shocking defeat to Chelsea
Palmer scores twice in stoppage time as Chelsea stun Manchester United in epic
Liverpool leave it late to beat Sheffield United and reclaim top spot
Most Read
Cameroon FA president Samuel Eto'o says hiring of new Belgian coach was 'illegal'
11-time champion Rafael Nadal pulls out of Monte Carlo Masters
Palmer scores twice in stoppage time as Chelsea stun Manchester United in epic
Liverpool leave it late to beat Sheffield United and reclaim top spot

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings