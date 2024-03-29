Barca starlets Yamal and Cubarsi 'can define era of world football', says Xavi

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Barca starlets Yamal and Cubarsi 'can define era of world football', says Xavi
Barca starlets Yamal and Cubarsi 'can define era of world football', says Xavi
Xavi called on Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi to "maintain their level"
Xavi called on Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi to "maintain their level"
AFP
Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said on Friday that teenage stars Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi could go on to 'define an era' of world football.

Yamal dazzled against Brazil in a friendly for Spain on Tuesday while Cubarsi made his debut for La Roja last week against Colombia and also featured against the five-time World Cup winners.

Both have become key pillars in a revived Barcelona side back in the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in four years and still holding some faint hopes of defending their La Liga title.

Yamal, 16, is Spain's youngest ever player and goalscorer, with 17-year-old Cubarsi the youngest ever defender to play for his country.

"They have to maintain their level - Barca is the highest rung of world football," Xavi told a news conference ahead of Saturday's clash with Las Palmas in La Liga.

"Many have arrived (at elite level), but maintaining it is very difficult, but they can, they have everything, the mentality, the capacity, I think we're looking at two players who can define an era at the club, and even in world football."

Xavi said winger Yamal was 'very calm' and mature for his age, despite exploding into the limelight.

"On a mental level I see him as a happy kid, a joker, he's enjoying it more and more, I see he is happy," added Xavi.

Barcelona, second, are eight points behind leaders Real Madrid in the top flight, but can cut the gap to five before Los Blancos face Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

After this weekend, Barcelona's next match will be Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on April 10 in the French capital.

"I'm more worried about (Las Palmas) than the game against PSG, which is a fair few days away," continued Xavi.

"We're focussed on tomorrow, it's vital to gain three points to put more pressure on Real Madrid."

Mentions
FootballYamal LamineCubarsi PauXaviBarcelonaBrazilColombiaSpainReal MadridLas PalmasPSG
Related Articles
Red-hot Athletic Bilbao face Real Madrid challenge with cup final on the horizon
Players must help restore image of Spanish football after RFEF raids, says manager
Tie-by-tie guide to the UEFA Champions League quarter-final fixtures
Show more
Football
Fantasy Premier League: The crucial final stretch of the season begins
Ruben Amorim emerges as new Liverpool frontrunner after Alonso snub
Bayern boosted by returns of Kane and Coman for Dortmund clash, Neuer out
Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to embrace massive moment against Pep Guardiola's Man City
"I couldn't coach that": Jurgen Klopp full of praise for De Zerbi's impact at Brighton
Ange Postecoglou says Spurs' Micky van de Ven available for Luton game
Manchester United's Martinez could return against Brentford, says Ten Hag
John Stones and Kyle Walker to miss Manchester City's crunch battle with Arsenal
Xabi Alonso confirms he is set to remain at Bayer Leverkusen next season
Updated
Most Read
Danielle Collins says decision to retire is about more than just tennis
Who's Missing: Manchester City's England stars ruled out for huge Arsenal clash
Carlos Alcaraz says Grigor Dimitrov made him feel like a 13-year-old in Miami masterclass
Tennis Tracker: Sensational Dimitrov crushes Alcaraz, Collins into Miami final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings