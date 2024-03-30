Barcelona see off 10-man Las Palmas to keep faint title hopes alive

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Barcelona see off 10-man Las Palmas to keep faint title hopes alive
Barcelona see off 10-man Las Palmas to keep faint title hopes alive
Raphinha's goal was the difference
Raphinha's goal was the difference
Reuters
Raphinha’s fifth La Liga goal of the season proved enough to guide Barcelona to a narrow 1-0 win over Las Palmas, making it 11 competitive games without defeat since Xavi confirmed he will leave at the end of the campaign.

Fresh from helping Poland secure their spot at Euro 2024, Robert Lewandowski found the net within five minutes of his return to club action, only to see his early strike chalked off for an offside infringement.

As the half moved past the 15-minute mark, Lewandowski cut inside onto his right foot, before drawing a smart near-post save from Álvaro Valles.

The Las Palmas goalkeeper was beaten by Raphinha just moments later, but he would have been relieved to see the assistant raise his flag and deny Barcelona for the second time.

However, Valles’ mood quickly changed when he was shown a straight red card for racing out of the box and clattering into Raphinha, leaving his side to play the remaining 75 minutes with a numerical disadvantage.

Within 10 minutes of his introduction, Valles’ deputy and La Liga debutant Aarón Escandell watched Lewandowski send a header crashing against his crossbar, ensuring the contest remained goalless at the break.

Xavi waited just over 10 second-half minutes before he decided it was time for a change, introducing João Félix with the hope he had the key to unlock a stubborn Las Palmas backline.

It proved to be a masterstroke as Félix required less than five minutes to clip an inch-perfect delivery into the box for Raphinha to attack and power a header past Escandell.

Felix should had a goal of his own to celebrate in the 78th minute when he scooped a gilt-edged opportunity against the woodwork, causing the ball to drop onto the scrambling Escandell and onto the post.

It did not prove to be a costly miss as Barça saw out the remainder of the contest to move within five points of leaders Real Madrid and leave the visitors in 12th following a third consecutive defeat.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Raphinha (Barcelona)

See a summary of the match

Mentions
FootballBarcelonaLas PalmasLaLiga
Related Articles
Red-hot Athletic Bilbao face Real Madrid challenge with cup final on the horizon
Football Tracker: Manchester United and Brentford score late goals in draw, Barcelona win
Updated
Barca starlets Yamal and Cubarsi 'can define era of world football', says Xavi
Show more
Football
Two late goals see Brentford and Manchester United settle for dramatic draw
Lazio's Igor Tudor delighted with last gasp debut win over Juventus
Moussa Diaby on target as Aston Villa brush aside misfiring Wolves
Dortmund down Bayern to claim first Der Klassiker triumph since 2019
Marusic scores last minute winner for Lazio against Juventus as Stadio Olimpico erupts
Son the hero as Tottenham seal crucial win over Luton
Wasteful Chelsea draw with 10-man Burnley after fight-back
Bayer Leverkusen claim stunning late win against Hoffenheim to continue march towards title
Most Read
Football Tracker: Manchester United and Brentford score late goals in draw, Barcelona win
Danielle Collins looks to crown late-career revival in Miami against Elena Rybakina
Who's Missing: Manchester City's England stars ruled out for huge Arsenal clash
Japan handed 3-0 win after North Korea call off World Cup qualifier

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings