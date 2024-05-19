Metz relegated to Ligue 2 on goal scored as PSG cruise to victory

Metz were relegated to Ligue 2 following a 2-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Municipal Saint-Symphorien, a result which means they have now lost their last 14 matches against the side from the capital.

After clinching their 12th Ligue 1 title and exiting the UEFA Champions League at the semi-final stage, Luis Enrique has allowed many of his key players to relax ahead of the Coupe de France final against Olympique Lyonnais next week.

However, while this clash – which Les Parisiens played without the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele even in the squad – was not particularly important for the champions, it could prove pivotal for Metz.

They entered the match three points clear of Lorient in 17th with a superior goal difference of seven – a tally hardly impossible to close down for Les Merlus considering Metz’s opponents.

Manager Laszlo Boloni will have been eager for his side to keep things tight early on, but the opposite ensued. PSG were in front within seven minutes, albeit rather fortuitously, as Carlos Soler’s overhit cross evaded everybody, including Alexander Oukidja between the Metz sticks, on its way into the top corner.

The hosts did have two fantastic opportunities to equalise, yet Georges Mikautadze’s shot was saved before Danley Jean Jacques fired narrowly wide of the post. Those misses proved vital as the visitors doubled their advantage before the quarter-hour mark when Lee Kang-In tapped into an empty net at the back post.

Had it not been for Maxime Colin heading Nordi Mukiele’s effort off the line and into the crossbar, as well as several Oukidja saves, the situation could have been a lot worse for Boloni and Co. at the break.

Match stats Opta by StatsPerform

After the interval, Metz were far more positive offensively and carved out a fantastic opening with around an hour on the clock. Mikautadze’s neat feet created some space for him in the penalty area, but he could not beat Keylor Navas, who stood firm. Les Grenats struggled to keep up their pressure, though, and Lorient moving 4-0 in front against Clermont Foot meant they were just one goal away from the drop with a little under 20 minutes remaining.

As such, Metz pushed forward as they went in search of the goal that could guarantee their safety. Still, besides a Mikautadze free-kick that went narrowly wide of the post and a Papa Diallo header that sailed over, Navas was rarely troubled.

In a heartbreaking turn of events for Metz, Lorient netted a fifth in injury time to consign Boloni’s side to the second tier after just one campaign amongst the elite. PSG, meanwhile, will turn their attention to the cup final with Lyon, where they will look to give Mbappe the perfect send-off in his final game for the club.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Lee Kang-In (Paris Saint-Germain)

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.