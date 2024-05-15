Champions PSG benefit from fast start to edge past European-chasing Nice

PSG players celebrate their first goal of the evening
AFP
Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain earned a 2-1 win over Nice, recording their fourth victory in the last five H2Hs despite Les Aiglons being one of just two teams to beat them in the league this term.

Nice entered the contest knowing that two wins would see them join Les Parisiens in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) next season, which was reflected in their early intent as Khephren Thuram dispossessed Warren Zaïre-Emery in a dangerous area but saw his effort hit the post.

The visitors soon got on the ball and Bradley Barcola wasn’t so forgiving after pickpocketing Jordan Lotomba 18 minutes in, linking up with Fabian Ruiz and clinically curling his effort out of Marcin Bulka’s reach.

Barcola turned provider a mere five minutes later, gliding past Lotomba and squaring the ball for Yoram Zague to score a dream first goal for PSG on his 18th birthday.

Despite a period of near-complete control for PSG, Nice’s wingers had looked bright and when Dante cut out Marquinhos’ attempted pass, they teamed up to devastating effect as Jeremie Boga teed up Mohamed-Ali Cho, who beat Arnau Tenas for his first league goal of the season.

Boga and Terem Moffi both got into promising positions but were denied by last-ditch interventions from Tenas and Marquinhos respectively, while Morgan Sanson fired over before the break.

Match stats
Opta by StatsPerform

Les Parisiens controlled the tempo in the early stages of the second half, but Lucas Beraldo couldn’t find Goncalo Ramos with his pass after breaking up the pitch.

Francesco Farioli responded with a double change shortly before the hour mark, and it wasn’t long until Gaëtan Laborde delivered a threatening cross that Zaïre-Emery bravely reached ahead of Thuram.

Laborde was then gifted the hosts’ best opportunity for an equaliser after Tenas and Fabián had been pressed, only to see his rushed attempt denied.

Nice’s hopes were dented Melvin Bard was sent off for cynically stopping Barcola while he was the last man with a quarter-hour remaining.

The hosts still pushed but Hicham Boudaoui headed wide from a promising opening, as PSG ended their run of four consecutive matches without a win across all competitions.

They also ended Nice’s five-game unbeaten streak and consequentially their UCL aspirations, although Les Aiglons will still play UEFA Europa League football for the first time since 2020/21.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint-Germain)

Player ratings
Flashscore

See all the match stats here.

