Belgium goalkeeper Koen Casteels joins Al Qadsiah on free transfer

Belgium goalkeeper Koen Casteels joins Al Qadsiah on free transfer

Casteels will start for Belgium at the Euros
Casteels will start for Belgium at the EurosReuters
Belgium goalkeeper Koen Casteels (31) has joined Al Qadsiah on a three-year contract as a free agent, the newly promoted Saudi Pro League club announced on Monday.

"King of our Casteels" Al Qadsiah, who last month won the Saudi second-tier title, said on social media.

Al Qadsiah added that Casteels, who played for VfL Wolfsburg last season, will join until 2027.

Casteels was named as first choice for Belgium at the European Championship in Germany by coach Domenico Tedesco, who had a spat with Real Madrid keeper Courtois last year.

Saudi Aramco-owned Al Qadsiah also signed Cagliari's versatile Uruguayan midfielder Nahitan Nandez on a free transfer last month.

