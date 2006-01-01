Fenerbahce coach Mourinho eyeing Tottenham midfielder Hojbjerg

New Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho (61) is eyeing Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (28).

Sabah says the Portuguese manager wants to bring Hojbjerg with him to Turkey.

Negotiations between Fenerbahce and Tottenham will soon take place, but it remains to be seen whether the parties can reach an agreement.

Hojbjerg's recent stats Flashscore

The Dane impressed under Mourinho at Spurs but struggled for consistent minutes last season, slowly falling down the midfield pecking order.

Hojbjerg's contract with Tottenham runs until the summer of 2025.