'Check complete': All but one Premier League club vote against scrapping VAR

Referee Michael Salisbury checks the VAR monitor after awarding a penalty for a foul on Marc Cucurella of Chelsea

Premier League clubs have reportedly voted 19 to one against proposals to scrap VAR technology on Thursday.

Wolves had tabled the motion in May to scrap the Video Assistant Referee system in its current state after finding themselves on the receiving end of a string of poor decisions during the latest Premier League season.

For VAR to be scrapped, 14 of the 20 Premier League clubs needed to vote in favour of doing so.

Indeed, near enough all Premier League sides had found themselves bewildered by the apparent misuse of the technology, with several glaring errors making headlines.

In a statement, the league said: "Premier League clubs today voted in favour of continuing to operate VAR in the Premier League.

"While VAR produces more accurate decision making, it was agreed that improvements should be made for the benefit of the game and supporters."

"As part of thorough discussions at the Annual General Meeting, it was agreed that PGMOL, the Premier League and clubs all have important roles to play in improving the system and its reputation.

"As part of ongoing work to improve VAR, six key areas were focused on as part of discussions with clubs."

Arguably the highest profile example of VAR's failure was Luis Diaz's "ghost goal" that was chalked off against Tottenham in October - a goal which was incorrectly ruled out for offside amid a breakdown in communication between officials and prompted the club to demand a "review with full transparency" from the Premier League.

A string of other incidents also occurred throughout the campaign, with Wolves boss Gary O'Neil berating the system in November after three incorrect VAR decisions were made against his side during a game with Fulham: "I've always been for VAR, but I think it's causing a big problem at the moment.

"I'm managing a big football club here - the difference you're making to my reputation, the club's progression up the league, people's livelihoods is huge.

"It can't be with all the technology, in the best league in the world, it can't be OK. We should discuss the game really but unfortunately we have to discuss this."

However, it appears clubs are more interested in seeing drastic improvements and alterations to the current system rather than scrapping it altogether.

The league says that VAR has improved correct decisions from 82 per cent, prior to its introduction, to 96 per cent this past season.

However, Malcolm Clarke, chair of the Football Supporters Association, told BBC Sport that "most fans agree with Wolves."

"The support for the introduction of VAR originally has collapsed and 80 per cent of fans now say the experience is poor or very poor, so we cannot go on with this as we are," he said.

"Most of our members think the price of spoiling the match experience is not a price worth paying for a small increase in accurate decisions," he added.

"It's good Wolves have tabled this, it has been a catalyst for a real debate and whatever happens it's essential that debate continues."