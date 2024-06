Eric Dier and Ryan Sessegnon among list of players released by Tottenham

Tottenham announce departure of eight players

Tottenham have announced the departures of eight players in total.

Ryan Sessegnon is leaving, with Spurs confirming the departures of Eric Dier (Bayern Munich), Ivan Perisic (Hajduk Split) and Japhet Tanganga (Millwall).

Sessegnon is leaving with a year to run on his contract.

Under-21 pair Charlie Sayers and Billy Heaps are being allowed to come off contract.

Meanwhile, under-18 players Kieran Morgan and Han Willhoft-King have also departed.