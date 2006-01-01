Netherlands star Frenkie de Jong ruled out of Euro 2024 through injury

Frenkie de Jong will not travel to Germany
Frenkie de Jong will not travel to GermanyProfimedia
Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong (27) is set to miss the European Championship in Germany, which starts on June 14th.

The Barcelona player did train in recent days, and national coach Ronald Koeman had high hopes of a timely recovery from an ankle injury.

However, the player has failed to recover in time for the tournament after undergoing medical tests on Sunday and Monday.

De Jong's withdrawal will undoubtedly hit hard for the Dutch side, who now go into the tournament without undoubtedly one of their key players.

The news came on the same evening that another midfielder, Teun Koopmeiners, also suffered an injury.

He grappled with his groin during the warm-up for Monday's 4-0 friendly win against Iceland and had to relinquish his starting place to PSV player Jerdy Schouten.

Mentions
FootballEurode Jong FrenkieBarcelonaNetherlands
